Florida Dog Does Donuts in Reverse for 1 Full Hour, Doesn’t Crash

25 Nov 2019, 14:48 UTC
by
Florida Man, meet – and bow to – Florida Dog. Max, an adorable black Labrador, got locked in his human’s car, which he’d left running, and accidentally put it in reverse, going on an hour-long joyride that saw him do donuts in reverse.
While many newbie drivers have trouble backing into a parking spot or even down an empty street, Max is clearly at the top of the game. The dog was able to spin in circles backwards for a full hour before anyone was able to stop the car, ABC affiliate WPBF reports.

Sure, he knocked down a mailbox and a few trash cans in the process, but he didn’t crash the car, which is more than can be said about many Floridians that have made the international news cycle this year. By all counts, Max is an expert driver and he could have probably been able to continue this way for much longer, had police not intervened.

You can see a video of Max in action, with the police at the scene, in the section below. According to the Port St. Lucie PD, the incident happened in a cul-de-sac and no one was injured. Max was only slightly spooked when he was finally released from the car, and the damage to the car was minimal.

The car’s owner (and Max’s human) admitted to leaving the engine running while he stepped out briefly. Clearly, he didn’t imagine Max would try and operate the car on his own. Police were eventually able to stop the Mercury Sable by punching the code in the keypad on the driver’s side door, since the second key fob provided by the owner wasn’t working.

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going and I’m like, ‘OK, what are they doing?’” neighbor Anne Sabol tells WPBF of the strange incident. “Then I saw the dog get out of the car, a big black Lab or something, and I’m like, ‘This is turning weird.’”

“He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox,” the neighbor continues. “He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all. I was like, they should give that thing a license.”

Anne, you are excused for referring to expert driver Max as a “thing.” Other than that, you’re totally right.



