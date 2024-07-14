Flooded Ferrari Purosangue Pops Up for Sale Looking Mega Dusty

While you may still dream of owning a nice Ferrari Purosangue, you should know that not all copies of the brand's first-ever crossover are doing well. In fact, some were involved in horrific crashes, whereas others, like the one pictured below, spent a good amount of time underwater.
The who, what, when, and why questions cannot be answered. But the where can, and that would be Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Images of this sad ride were uploaded on social media by greengoimport and shared by supercar.fails. A short caption in Russian reveals that the Ferrari Purosangue in question is for sale, awaiting restoration from its future owner.
You're probably wondering how much it costs, yet this is another question whose answer we do not know. For reference, a brand-new Ferrari Purosangue will set you back nearly $400,000 in the United States. Thus, a flooded one that needs a lot of tender loving care would command far less, yet even so, it probably remains in the six-digit category. Hey, after all, its next owner could also scrap it for parts and make a nice profit if they're not willing to restore it to its initial shine.
Given its function, this fabulous motor would bring in a small fortune if sold separately. And we reckon that with a little bit of work, the twelve cylinders will fire up again. Sure, it's unknown whether fresh or salty water got the best of this Ferrari Purosangue. And as all enthusiasts who are not afraid of elbow grease can tell you, each one comes with its own set of headaches.
We reckon you're probably not interested in a flooded car, let alone a high-rider that Ferrari says it's not an SUV. But if you are, then the internet is filled with all kinds of rides that were damaged by water at one point, and depending on the budget, you could land one for pennies on the dollar.
Now, assuming you'd write your name on the dotted line of this Ferrari Purosangue, what would you do with it? Would you spend a small fortune on bringing it back to its original glory, or would you simply sell it for parts? Personally, I'd choose the latter, as it would likely make me a nice profit.
You're probably wondering how much it costs, yet this is another question whose answer we do not know. For reference, a brand-new Ferrari Purosangue will set you back nearly $400,000 in the United States. Thus, a flooded one that needs a lot of tender loving care would command far less, yet even so, it probably remains in the six-digit category. Hey, after all, its next owner could also scrap it for parts and make a nice profit if they're not willing to restore it to its initial shine.
The icing on the cake is definitely the motor. It is a naturally aspirated engine with a 6.5-liter displacement that can be revved up to 8,250 rpm. It steams out 715 horsepower (725 ps/533 kW) and produces 528 pound-foot (716 Nm) of torque. Ferrari's spec sheet reveals 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds, which makes it faster than some not-that-old supercars, and a 217 miles per hour or 350 kilometers per hour top speed.
Given its function, this fabulous motor would bring in a small fortune if sold separately. And we reckon that with a little bit of work, the twelve cylinders will fire up again. Sure, it's unknown whether fresh or salty water got the best of this Ferrari Purosangue. And as all enthusiasts who are not afraid of elbow grease can tell you, each one comes with its own set of headaches.
We reckon you're probably not interested in a flooded car, let alone a high-rider that Ferrari says it's not an SUV. But if you are, then the internet is filled with all kinds of rides that were damaged by water at one point, and depending on the budget, you could land one for pennies on the dollar.
Now, assuming you'd write your name on the dotted line of this Ferrari Purosangue, what would you do with it? Would you spend a small fortune on bringing it back to its original glory, or would you simply sell it for parts? Personally, I'd choose the latter, as it would likely make me a nice profit.