Flooded 2019 BMW M5 for Sale in Long Island, It's a Car Flipper's Wet Dream

Other than an obvious panel gap and missing side mirror caps, there isn’t anything wrong with this 2019 BMW M5, or is it?
Actually, you already know that it’s been flooded, as we said so in the title, yet the iaai listing doesn’t say whether it was fresh or salty water that got the best of it. Not that it matters that much to anyone who’s specialized in saving flood-damaged rides, but each one does come with its own set of problems that might require more work than changing the ECU and making sure that the wet stuff is completely dried out.
With 26,484 miles (42,622 km) displayed on the odometer, which is the real mileage according to the vendor, this BMW M5 will go under the gavel next Monday, May 2, 2022. Pre-bidding is open, and at the time of writing, the highest bid was at $10,000. Assuming that it would change hands for a fraction of the price of a brand-new one, then this executive super sedan might become a car flipper’s wet dream, as long as they know what they’re doing. Otherwise, it could give them many sleepless nights.
Since we’re at it, we might as well remind anyone interested in buying cars that have been submerged, or have other issues, to inspect them in person, preferably accompanied by a trusty mechanic. To check out this one, you will have to take a trip to Long Island, in New York, as that is where you will find it, parked next to other vehicles, most of which have various other (and some of them similar) issues.
If we were you, we’d save ourselves the hassle of trying to bring back an M5 from the dead and simply search the used car market for that perfect example. Also, if the budget allows it, you could also buy it new, with pricing on a 2022 model kicking off at $103,700 stateside.
With 26,484 miles (42,622 km) displayed on the odometer, which is the real mileage according to the vendor, this BMW M5 will go under the gavel next Monday, May 2, 2022. Pre-bidding is open, and at the time of writing, the highest bid was at $10,000. Assuming that it would change hands for a fraction of the price of a brand-new one, then this executive super sedan might become a car flipper’s wet dream, as long as they know what they’re doing. Otherwise, it could give them many sleepless nights.
Since we’re at it, we might as well remind anyone interested in buying cars that have been submerged, or have other issues, to inspect them in person, preferably accompanied by a trusty mechanic. To check out this one, you will have to take a trip to Long Island, in New York, as that is where you will find it, parked next to other vehicles, most of which have various other (and some of them similar) issues.
If we were you, we’d save ourselves the hassle of trying to bring back an M5 from the dead and simply search the used car market for that perfect example. Also, if the budget allows it, you could also buy it new, with pricing on a 2022 model kicking off at $103,700 stateside.