Floating Tail Table Makes Eating on the Road Easier, Folds to Save Space

A floating tail table for your car can be a very quick and convenient solution when you’re out on a road and want to stop for a snack or even a full meal. Space Innovation Labs has come up with the Tail Table, which can be easily attached to the trunk or rear cargo area of your car.
The Colorado-based manufacturer designed the Tail Table to be compatible with almost any vehicle, be it a smaller one, an SUV, or a van, as long as it has a metal U-latch or I-latch securing its trunk. It is easy to lock in the table using hooks and its legs are adjustable, bracing onto the back bumper, and allowing you to use the table on uneven ground.
One of the qualities of the Tail Table is that it is foldable and can get very compact when not in use. You can pack it and strap it to the back seat of your car, saving a lot of space. When fully folded, the table measures 24 x 15 in (60.9 x 38 cm).
With a honeycomb core and a lightweight, but solid nylon, and a food-safe TPE rubberized on top, the table supports up to 200 lb (90 kg) at its base and up to 25 lb (11 kg) at the far edge. You can extend the 24 x 10 in (60 x 25 cm) space of the table sliding out the tray located underneath, which has fold-out wings. Doing so will get you a total space of 48 x 30 in (122 x 76 cm).
The food/dishwasher-safe chopping board on top has clever channels that help drain liquids in case of any spills, so they won’t reach inside your car. And speaking of liquids, there are six wine glass holders built-in.
You can reserve the Tail Table now, with the first units being scheduled for delivery this fall. If you opt for the early discount, you can get the table + the company’s deluxe package (which includes 12 plastic glasses) for $218.
One of the qualities of the Tail Table is that it is foldable and can get very compact when not in use. You can pack it and strap it to the back seat of your car, saving a lot of space. When fully folded, the table measures 24 x 15 in (60.9 x 38 cm).
With a honeycomb core and a lightweight, but solid nylon, and a food-safe TPE rubberized on top, the table supports up to 200 lb (90 kg) at its base and up to 25 lb (11 kg) at the far edge. You can extend the 24 x 10 in (60 x 25 cm) space of the table sliding out the tray located underneath, which has fold-out wings. Doing so will get you a total space of 48 x 30 in (122 x 76 cm).
The food/dishwasher-safe chopping board on top has clever channels that help drain liquids in case of any spills, so they won’t reach inside your car. And speaking of liquids, there are six wine glass holders built-in.
You can reserve the Tail Table now, with the first units being scheduled for delivery this fall. If you opt for the early discount, you can get the table + the company’s deluxe package (which includes 12 plastic glasses) for $218.