Floating 525 Ft Science Lab Nuyina Is the World’s Most Advanced Polar Research Ship

A Sci-Fi-like bridge full of next-generation equipment, over 5,380 sq ft (500 sq meters) of science labs and offices, offers all the amenities needed for a long, healthy, comfortable journey on the sea and a close-to-zero environmental impact. This is Nuyina in a nutshell, the most advanced polar research ship in the world. 15 photos



Or at least that’s what its builders, Damen Shipyards, claim it is. The Antarctic Supply Research Vessel (ASRV) called Nuyina is the result of a multinational team effort. It was built for the Australian government by the Netherlands-based international group Damen Shipyard, which operates over 50 shipyards worldwide. The design involved the Australian Antarctic Division, vessel operator Serco, Danish designers at Knud E. Hansen, and Damen's own team.The result is a vessel that Damen says is one of the most complex ones they’ve ever built, setting a new world benchmark in polar science capability. It was specifically designed for the Australian Antarctic Program, and it boasts a lifespan of forty years. It has a range of 16,000 nautical miles at 12 knots, and an ice-breaking capability of 5.4 ft (1.65m) at 3 knots. The vessel is approximately 525 ft (160m) long.Nuyina, which is a Tasmanian Aboriginal word for “southern lights”, has a close-to-zero environmental impact, climate-controlled spaces for 32 crew members, an additional 116 passengers listed as “special personnel,” and a doctor. All aboard will live on the ship for periods of up to 90 days.The vessel has single and twin cabins, a dining area, lounges, a theater, a fitness center, a galley, yoga suites, and medical ones. But the highlights of Nuyina are the 5,382 sq ft (500 sq meters) of science laboratories, meteorological and air chemistry labs, and offices equipped with the most innovative and advanced research systems available.Nuyina recently set sails from Vlissingen, Netherlands, embarking on a seven-week voyage to Hobart, Tasmania.

