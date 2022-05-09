Flo Rida Enjoys Vacation in Hawaii Like Everyone Else, Rides an Icebear Scooter

Everyone loves holidays, be it city breaks or just casually lying in the sun. Celebrities are no different and they love blowing off some steam in exotic-looking locations. Flo Rida just shared a glimpse of his latest holiday in Hawaii, where he rented an Icebear scooter to travel across Maui.
When on vacation, a lot of people opt to rent cars or scooters so they can travel freely and not worry about public transportation. And celebrities are just the same.
Although in their regular day-to-day life they love traveling in high-end vehicles, when they go on vacation, they go for something less extravagant. For example, on his recent holiday, LeBron James and his family and friends rented bikes to travel around the Maldives.
And rapper Flo Rida did the same, in Maui, Hawaii. The artist, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, shared a post on Mother’s Day to mark the occasion, wearing a Hawaiian outfit, complete with a lei around his neck. In one of the pictures, he showed up casually sitting on a scooter from Icebear, which he probably rented so he could travel the island and still enjoy the views.
The two-wheeler he’s on is the Rocket (PMZ50-4). The Icebear scooter comes with an air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder 50cc engine and it features an automatic transmission. It has both an electric and a kick-start system, and it runs on gasoline, having a top speed of 30 mph (48 kph).
In a video reshared on his Instagram Stories, Flo Rida and his friends are all on scooters, enjoying the Maui's streets and views.
While it is very natural to try new things on holidays, when he comes back home, Flo Rida has a completely different taste in means of transportation. In his garage, you can find a gold-chrome Bugatti Veyron, on which he splurged a whopping $1.7 million. He also owns a Ferrari California, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. So you won’t see him on the streets of Miami, Florida, riding an Icebear any time soon.
