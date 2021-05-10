Flluid-1S e-Bike Combines Awesome Range With Higher Speed for the Urban Rider

When great minds come together, the result can only be impressive. And Fuell is a good example for that. Some of the most creative people in the biking industry have developed an e-mobility line that is now well on its way to success.
The FUELL Flluid-1S is the brand’s latest e-bike, which promises higher speed and a remarkable range. Its 500 W motor is a FUELL-exclusive Mid-Drive Bofeili product, with a 100 Nm torque. Compared to the Flluid-1 version, which can reach a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph), the Flluid-1S e-bike is classified as an S-Pedelec with a maximum speed of 28 mph (45 kph). Even though one is faster, both models have the same extensive range of 125 miles (200 km). Having a better-than-standard range was a key feature according to the brand’s vision, who’s objective was to present an e-bike with “exceptional power and range”.
This 79 lbs (36 kg) bike comes with 2 integrated, removable Lithium batteries, with a total capacity of 1008 Wh. Charging to 80 percent takes about 2.5 hours and the rider can always check the LED level indicator on the battery. These batteries are what give the FUELL e-bike its outstanding range. Plus, they don’t make the frame look bulky, which happens with other e-bikes that boast extensive ranges.
It looks sleek, it goes a long way, but its creators also wanted the Flluid 1-S to be low-maintenance. That is why it’s equipped with a Shimano Alfine 8-speed Geared Hub that provides an impressive 8-speed range and yet is doesn’t require a lot of TLC. Also, the standard metal chain is replaced by a Gates Carbon Belt that doesn’t need frequent lubrication and is designed to be long-lasting.
Flluid 1-S also comes with ultra-bright and ultra-wide Roxim Z4E Pro lights, and you can check the battery capacity, speed, distance and other indicators on its color screen. It’s available in 3 colors and 2 sizes, for $4,995, with free shipping in the U.S. and a 2-year warranty.
