Fliteboard Ultra L Is World's Lightest Performance eFoil, Comes With Dual Drive Propulsion

Back in 2021, when they launched the Flite Ultra flying board, Australia-based electric hydrofoil specialist Fliteboard claimed it was the most extreme eFoil on the market and that it would revolutionize water sports. And indeed, that product snatched the Australian Good Design Award for best-in-class product design. Now they’re back with another promising product, which they promise is the “world’s lightest eFoil.”
Called Flite Ultra L, the eFoil has been introduced as part of an innovative new range of electric-powered foiling boards - Series 3. The new lineup includes both upgraded versions of previous models and this brand-new electric foiling board, all of which are described as some of the company’s most advanced hydrofoils yet.
If you’re not familiar with the brand, know that Fliteboard was founded in 2018, and in the five years since its inception, it has managed to make a name for itself in the hydrofoil segment. With over 9,000 Fliteboards moved to customers across 90 countries, it is now considered a global brand. It has also established “Fliteschools” in different parts of the world, like the Netherlands and the U.S., and through its local partners, gives people a chance to learn how to ride.
Some of the upgrades prospective customers can expect to see in the Series 3 collection include new board shapes, new color options like gold and bronze, as well as different deck grips. However, the most remarkable addition to the lineup is the Ultra L, a sleek foiling board tipping the scales at just 49.6 pounds (22.5 kg), including the battery.
The proprietary Flitecell Nano the Ultra L is equipped with is an ultra-light lithium-ion battery that weighs just 14 pounds (6.3 kg) and provides riders with up to 45 minutes of cruising time. The range can be further extended if the rider leverages the power of the waves. This whole ultra-weight setup reportedly makes the Ultra L the lightest performance eFoil available today.
The new model also boasts a longer mast of around 2.6 feet (80 cm), which means the eSurfboard will be able to take on bigger waves and handle more challenging waters.
The company also says the new hydrofoil is more agile and easier to maneuver compared to previous models. This is due to the repositioning of the battery closer to the mast, which gives the rider better control. However, this model is not for beginners but for seasoned riders who want to push their boundaries.
With the launch of Series 3 and the Ultra L model, the eFoil specialist also introduced a Dual Drive propulsion system, which allows riders to switch between propellor or jet power without the need to use any tools. The jet power is provided by an optional “Flite Jet,” which the company says is the world’s smallest and lowest drag eFoil jet, developed by hydrodynamicists around the globe.
Talking about the new eFoil collection, Fliteboard CEO David Trewern commented, “Furthering the pursuit of the ultimate ride, Series 3 offers record-breaking developments with the world’s lightest performance eFoil, lightest ever lithium-ion eFoil battery and the world’s first interchangeable propulsion system. These advances will truly change the way we experience the water.”
The Fliteboard Series 3 has been made available in three variants: Carbon - the new 2023 electric foiling board that starts at $13,195, Carbon Classic - the series 2.2. eFoil with Series 3 drive, and an entry-level Fiberglass variant that starts at $9,995.
If you’re not familiar with the brand, know that Fliteboard was founded in 2018, and in the five years since its inception, it has managed to make a name for itself in the hydrofoil segment. With over 9,000 Fliteboards moved to customers across 90 countries, it is now considered a global brand. It has also established “Fliteschools” in different parts of the world, like the Netherlands and the U.S., and through its local partners, gives people a chance to learn how to ride.
Some of the upgrades prospective customers can expect to see in the Series 3 collection include new board shapes, new color options like gold and bronze, as well as different deck grips. However, the most remarkable addition to the lineup is the Ultra L, a sleek foiling board tipping the scales at just 49.6 pounds (22.5 kg), including the battery.
The proprietary Flitecell Nano the Ultra L is equipped with is an ultra-light lithium-ion battery that weighs just 14 pounds (6.3 kg) and provides riders with up to 45 minutes of cruising time. The range can be further extended if the rider leverages the power of the waves. This whole ultra-weight setup reportedly makes the Ultra L the lightest performance eFoil available today.
The new model also boasts a longer mast of around 2.6 feet (80 cm), which means the eSurfboard will be able to take on bigger waves and handle more challenging waters.
The company also says the new hydrofoil is more agile and easier to maneuver compared to previous models. This is due to the repositioning of the battery closer to the mast, which gives the rider better control. However, this model is not for beginners but for seasoned riders who want to push their boundaries.
With the launch of Series 3 and the Ultra L model, the eFoil specialist also introduced a Dual Drive propulsion system, which allows riders to switch between propellor or jet power without the need to use any tools. The jet power is provided by an optional “Flite Jet,” which the company says is the world’s smallest and lowest drag eFoil jet, developed by hydrodynamicists around the globe.
Talking about the new eFoil collection, Fliteboard CEO David Trewern commented, “Furthering the pursuit of the ultimate ride, Series 3 offers record-breaking developments with the world’s lightest performance eFoil, lightest ever lithium-ion eFoil battery and the world’s first interchangeable propulsion system. These advances will truly change the way we experience the water.”
The Fliteboard Series 3 has been made available in three variants: Carbon - the new 2023 electric foiling board that starts at $13,195, Carbon Classic - the series 2.2. eFoil with Series 3 drive, and an entry-level Fiberglass variant that starts at $9,995.