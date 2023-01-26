Fliteboard Ultra L Is World's Lightest Performance eFoil, Comes With Dual Drive Propulsion

Back in 2021, when they launched the Flite Ultra flying board, Australia-based electric hydrofoil specialist Fliteboard claimed it was the most extreme eFoil on the market and that it would revolutionize water sports. And indeed, that product snatched the Australian Good Design Award for best-in-class product design. Now they’re back with another promising product, which they promise is the “world’s lightest eFoil.”

8 photos