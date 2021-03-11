Fleeing Toyota Camry Driver Tempts Fate, Learns Midsize Sedan Can't Fly Straight

We have seen a lot of dashcam footage over the years, but it’s still mesmerizing when high-speed chases are involved, especially if you know in advance that in the end, no one (not even the crooks) got hurt. Better yet, the pursuit ends spectacularly, and we get an overview of the sequence of events thanks to a special perspective.
Nowadays, just about everyone has a dashcam on board their vehicle, bringing us a multitude of interesting, miraculous, dangerous, or plain stupid happenings. But, thanks to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office (which caters to the namesake county in Florida), we have the really interesting perspective of seeing the chase unfold from within the air.
That’s because the officials released footage of a recent arrest (March 6th) that involved two suspects fleeing deputies from a shooting that occurred on Interstate 4 in Florida. And save for the initial fifteen or so seconds related to the eyewitness call that triggered the police response, everything is shown as captured by the camera of Air One, the police chopper that directed the chasing officials.
It’s an interesting view, complete with HUD (head-up display) readouts, and probably one of the best ways to make people understand why suspects really don’t have the slimmest of chances of fleeing to safety when an aerial unit is involved in the chase.
Frankly, that’s not going to help the two young men that now reside in police custody. They face numerous charges after they opened fire on I-4 (a bullet went through the windshield of a passing car, luckily no one was injured) and then led the police on a high-speed chase.
Instead, I'll go on a limb here and speculate a bit on their intellectual level, which is probably on the same playing field with the driver’s skills (i.e. very low). After all, they did try to outrun both police cars and the aforementioned Air One in a Toyota Camry...
Even more so, after losing control of the vehicle (which at one moment seemed to become airborne) and rolling it, they thought a thick bush could help them escape. Dudes, you’re not even going to wrap up a leisurely hike with your pants so far down!
