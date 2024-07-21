Flawless Honda CX500 Cafe Racer Is a Display of Custom Metalwork at Its Finest

18 photos Photo: Brent Lewin

Run by the talented duo of Giles Colliver and Andy Dorr, Sabotage Motorcycles over in Australia is the sort of workshop we’ll gladly bring up whenever we get the chance. Their portfolio is teeming with spectacular builds you could easily fall in love with, many of which were featured right here on autoevolution in the past. As you can tell, the bike we’ll be looking at today is no different.