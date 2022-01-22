autoevolution
Flamenco Tiny House Is the Modern Nomad's Caravan: Mobile Living at Its Finest
In the search for a modern mobile habitat fit of the title "home," we've come back to a manufacturer that's known worldwide for its tiny homes, Baluchon.

If Baluchon sounds familiar, it's because we've featured quite a bit of their work here on autoevolution. Why? Because they seem to be that good at creating a home suitable for year-round mobile living while not looking as though you're still stuck in the 70s. One reason for their fresh styling is because this crew has been around since 2015 and is led by a rather young team.

Well, Flamenco, the tiny home we'll be looking at today, is as modern as any "caravan" can be. Just so we're on the same page regarding this unit, Flamenco is the design with which Baluchon was approached when a would-be client expressed what her dream home is meant to look like. From there, this crew went to work and, months later, delivered the habitat to their client.

Right from the start, you can tell what feature makes this home stand apart from all others, that rounded roof. Aside from looking the way it does, the interior also reflects the shape and is dome-like. The "blanket" lying on top is aluminum to help protect against the elements.

For insulation, Baluchon uses a mix of cotton, linen, and hemp in the walls and floor, but wood fiber for ceiling insulation. The frame for Flamenco is given forth by the use of Class 2 Spruce, and cladding is built with natural Red Cedar with anti-UV saturation. All that's then set up on a steel trailer with two axles.

The entrance to the home is provided by a large arched doorway with a sliding glass door and a window above for natural light to enter the space. A couple of more windows tatter the sides and end of Flamenco.

For the version displayed here, Aline, the initial client with the design, chose to sacrifice the loft or mezzanine for an attic and instead decided to add a modular couch in the living room. Your version can be different if you choose so.

Under that mezzanine, Flamenco's bathroom is situated and provides owners with a shower booth, toilet, running water, you name it. This is all found at the rear of the home, and from here, the first space you encounter is the kitchen and dining area.

Baluchon mentions that household appliances include an electric water heater, electric refrigerator, gas cooker, sink with faucet, and an oven. Ample storage built into the galley unit and along the walls should do fine for storing spices and foodstuffs.

The only other space left to look at from the kitchen is the living room, in this case, the bedroom. Here, a modular couch extends this home's ability to sleep up to four and even has room for a coffee table or wall-mounted workspace. Bringing a raw feel to the interior are exposed trusses and spruce paneling. Want to change things up? It's your home, do as you wish.

Regarding the size of Flamenco, the manufacturer's website states very little about the dimensions. All it mentions is that the trailer features 6 meters (19.7 feet) of usable space. Nonetheless, being a company that strives to offer you the home of your dreams, you should be able to tweak things.

However, Baluchon does show a pricing list on Flamenco's page, and it states that a turnkey version of this home, depending on what options you add, can reach as high as 95,000 EUR (107,782 USD at current exchange rates) or more, so do bring your checkbook. Feel like putting it together on your own? This manufacturer also offers a do-it-yourself kit for around 25,000 EUR (28,363 USD at current exchange rates).

Personally, I was attracted to this home because of its shape and what you can do with it. For example, that hammock attached to the roof, just hanging at peace with me in it, paints a certain picture in my head that I don't want to get out. Now that I think about it, I think I'll hold on to this daydream just a tad longer.
