Flagship LT Is Part of America’s New Wave of Capable RVs and Truck Campers

One such crew is Colorado-based Supertramp Campers. If you're interested in this team, there isn't much you'll find out about that as they appear to be a startup of sorts. There's no company history on their webpage, nor does their Instagram say anything about this crew.
Then again, once you get to know their one and only truck camper, the Flagship LT, you won't care much about when or how this crew grew legs. As mentioned, the LT is the only product this team currently offers, so let's look at what this truck camper is promising.
Let's start things off by telling you that the LT is a truck camper that comes in with a dry weight of just 1,200 lbs (544 kg). This is achieved by using a fiberglass composite and molding it into a monocoque structure. While it's not very clear if the habitat portion of the camper is built in the same fashion, taking a close look reveals it would appear so.
This building technique not only yields lightweight campers, but it's also one of the best ways to ensure your vehicle isn't prone to leaks or other abuse from the elements. Keeping the habitat nice and warm will also be 100% recycled PET foam core.
Once your roof is in place, the living habitat is exposed. Here, you'll find things like a kitchenette, an over-cab bedroom, and a dining area. As you enter the rear of LT, to the right will be the kitchenette with what appears to be a two-burner stove, a marine-grade sink, and a 65-liter (17.1-gallon) fridge. A bamboo countertop and plenty of storage for utensils and goods are also standard.
To the left of the entrance, Supertramp is currently showing a booth for dining and working. This area is fitted with a hidden cassette toilet and an interior shower with a 5-gallon (18.9-liter) grey water tank, but the shower and tank are offered as optional. Another shower room can be set up outside too. The booth extends to the base of the bedroom, so if an extra person wants to tag along on the trip, it looks doable for sure.
In the bedroom, a queen mattress with east-west sleeping is suitable for up to two guests. Three under-bed storage bins offer the space needed to store clothing, hardware, and anything else you may need on your trip. Best of all, Supertramp includes 35 inches (89 centimeters) of headroom, so feel free to stretch out your legs in the morning without worry.
Features like 25 gallons (113 liters) of freshwater, external water inlet, Truma Combi on-demand water heater and furnace, and two MaxxAir Deluxe 7500K roof vents complete most of the standard features available. Nearly forgot to mention the 48-inch (122-centimeter) pullout basement accessed under the entrance to the camper.
Optional, you can add things like a Laguna table, 180-degree awning, 1,500-watt AC inverter, another battery, L tracks, 3M wrap, and even a bunk bed system. Do bring along some extra cash if you feel like going above and beyond the base package.
Speaking of a base package, the Flagship LT is available starting at 47,500 USD (42,052 EUR at current exchange rates) and will fit most full-size trucks. Now, this team is so fresh that they've just begun delivering their first production units, and if you feel like getting in line, you can do so for 100 USD (89 EUR at current exchange rates), refundable, in case you change your mind. A camper to consider if you're looking to shift your lifestyle.
