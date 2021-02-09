5 New Navigation App for Android Auto Comes as an Alternative to Waze

2 2015 Ford F-150 Gets a Custom iPad Pro Dash Because CarPlay Is So Yesterday

Fixing This Long-Time Android Auto Bug Might Be Easier than Even Google Expected

There’s a lot to improve on Android Auto, but one long-time glitch that Google is still trying to deal with causes the application to automatically shut down when the phone reaches a full charge. 1 photo



And what’s more, you can’t relaunch it again until the battery level drops below 100 percent, as for some reason Android Auto can’t work with a full battery.



The whole thing was first reported in the fall of 2019, and while Google



“Thanks to those participating on capturing a bug report. We've reached out to you via e-mail with the instructions, please reply directly to it. We have hit the number of participants to collect bug reports, so please check back on this thread for further updates. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team said not a long time ago, confirming that a full fix is already in development.



Someone on Google’s forums, however, has come up with a ridiculously simple workaround that could actually help do the trick for some people.



Disabling Android Auto notifications on the Android smartphone prevents the disconnecting from happening for some reason, though at this point, we can’t yet confirm it brings this back to normal for everybody.



But if it does, this is certainly a good place to start for the bug investigation, especially because right now, it looks like even Google’s struggling to figure out why the disconnecting happens. At this point, the bug report has already received over 650 upvotes, so it’s pretty clear quite a lot of people are struggling to deal with the glitch in their cars too. In other words, if you use the wired version of Android Auto and the smartphone is connected to the head unit, whenever a 100 percent battery level is reached, the app just closes without prior notice.And what’s more, you can’t relaunch it again until the battery level drops below 100 percent, as for some reason Android Auto can’t work with a full battery.The whole thing was first reported in the fall of 2019, and while Google responded last year asking for more logs to figure out what’s happening, a fix is still nowhere to be seen in February 2021.“Thanks to those participating on capturing a bug report. We've reached out to you via e-mail with the instructions, please reply directly to it. We have hit the number of participants to collect bug reports, so please check back on this thread for further updates. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team said not a long time ago, confirming that a full fix is already in development.Someone on Google’s forums, however, has come up with a ridiculously simple workaround that could actually help do the trick for some people.Disabling Android Auto notifications on the Android smartphone prevents the disconnecting from happening for some reason, though at this point, we can’t yet confirm it brings this back to normal for everybody.But if it does, this is certainly a good place to start for the bug investigation, especially because right now, it looks like even Google’s struggling to figure out why the disconnecting happens. At this point, the bug report has already received over 650 upvotes, so it’s pretty clear quite a lot of people are struggling to deal with the glitch in their cars too.