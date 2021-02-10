Five-Year-Old Plowing Snow in Toy Silverado Is Cuteness Level One Gazillion

Some parents teach their children to have family responsibilities from an early age. That means that when the dreadful snowy winter takes hold, it's time to chip in with another (potentially) boring household chore. Of course, one can always have some fun doing it, as this five-year-old clearly demonstrates while plowing the family driveway in a toy scale model of the Chevrolet Silverado truck.
Naturally, the parents were very proud of this five-year-old and decided to share his deed with the world, and we’re able to contribute to increasing Parker’s social media fame courtesy of NBC Connecticut. The story seems to be as simple as it gets.
Snowstorm comes in, family driveway gets lots of white flurry love (after all, we’re on the verge of celebrating Valentine’s Day), parents go out to clear it because they like to keep it tidy. No worries, because little Parker is also there to help, especially since he’s got all the right tools for the job.
We’re talking, of course, about the electric scale model of the big Chevrolet Silverado truck. And our little truck aficionado is not going out to clear the snow brought by the blizzard unprepared; as you can see, the truck is equipped with a plow and even an orange warning light.
As far as we can tell, the five-year-old Parker is expertly driving a 12V Rollplay Chevy Silverado Kid’s Truck up and down the driveway, and his ad-hoc plow assembly most likely includes a sort of home-made shovel attachment. By the looks of it, this DIY project isn’t in its infancy either, and we suspect Parker has been honing his driving skills from an even fresher age.
Connecticut is one of the states that was hammered by heavy snowfall these past days. It’s really not that unusual to see people out there trying to make the best of the winter’s harshness, whether it’s a fun outdoor activity or lending a helping hand to people in distress while plowing the hometown streets in a (real size) GMC Sierra HD.
