Five Storylines To Look Out for During the Belgium Grand Prix Weekend

It's the hell of the Ardennes—a track that sends shivers down the spines of all motorsport enthusiasts, with names such as Eau Rouge and Blanchimont going down in racing folklore.
Spa Francorchamps is one of Formula 1's grandee circuits. It rearly produces a dull race, and its twists and turns make it a driver's favorite.Typically, it rains during the weekend, adding another layer to the challenge, as the microclimate around the track throws out all the team's best strategies.
With the first half of an unexpectedly enthralling 2024 season coming to a close, teams are already looking ahead to the summer break, but there is still plenty to play for.
So, what are the storylines to look out for at Spa?
The area has a microclimate, which is extremely difficult to figure out as one part of the circuit could be dry while another is soaking wet.
It makes tyre selection and getting both cars out in the right window critical, as one botched call can ruin the whole weekend. Dealing with tricky conditions is a true test of the driver's adaptability, as being placed on the wrong tyre for half a lap makes the car a real handful to drive.
There will be two DRS zones this weekend: one on the Kemmel straight, perfect for slipstreaming, and another on the start-finish straight. The weekend weather forecast calls for rain on Friday and Saturday before it dries up for Sunday's race.
Following the Hungarian GP, Red Bull grounded Verstappen after the Dutchman, a keen sim racer in his spare time, was seen playing Iracing in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fortunately for the reigning constructors champions, there is no more sim racing on the triple world champion's agenda for now, meaning they don't have to worry about how much sleep their lead driver is getting the night before a race.
Verstappen's workload will be doubled by an expected 10-place grid penalty for a new ICE after losing a power unit during June's Canadian GP weekend.
The silver lining for Verstappen's fans, who are likely to travel en masse to Spa for Sunday's race, is that the Dutchman has won from far back at Spa in previous years, including a stunning triumph from 14th in 2022. With some fire in his belly, he could be dangerous for his rivals, but he'll need the RB20 to work well at Spa if he wants any chance of victory.
At the final round of stops, Norris found himself back in front of Piastri but was told by his engineer, Will Joseph, to let the Australian through as part of a McLaren team order. Eventually, with three laps to go, the Brit obeyed and let his teammate through, crucially keeping his teammate on his side for the rest of 2024.
With Budapest behind him and Verstappen on the back foot, Spa is the perfect opportunity for Norris to reduce the Dutchman's championship lead further and kickstart a world championship bid.
McLaren has the fastest car in F1 and works on nearly all circuits, so this should be another weekend where Norris shines. However, he must bag 25 points at Spa to pull the momentum in the championship away from Verstappen.
But Spa has previously been a good circuit for the embattled team, with Pierre Gasly taking third in a rain-soaked Sprint in 2023. The Frenchman historically has an excellent record at the circuit, scoring in five of the last six Belgian GPs.
Gasly and his Haas-bound teammate Esteban Ocon will drive a dramatically different-looking Alpine this weekend as Les Bleus trade in their classic blue and pink paint scheme for red to promote the release of the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie.
One of Alpine's investors, Ryan Reynolds, plays Deadpool, and both drivers will have Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired helmets and overalls for the weekend.
The makeshift team wasn't at Spa in 2023, with Pitt relinquishing driving duties to walk the picket line to show support for the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists [SAG-AFTRA]. This meant footage had to be collected from a camera attached to Gasly's car before being digitally replaced by an ApxGP car for the trailer.
For this weekend, ApxGP has shown clear favoritism to Hayes, who will have three cars at his disposal, while his teammate Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, gets one. The team is expected to complete their filming in between official sessions and historical F1 car demonstrations.
Rain, sun, and everything in between
In addition to being an almighty challenge for drivers and teams, Spa Francorchamps is a rarity on the F1 calendar. The circuit has remained relatively unchanged since its opening in 1921 and is located in a rural area of the Wallonia region. The nearest city, Liege, is over 40km away.
Maximum pressure for Verstappen?
A must win race for Norris?
Alpine go rouge
There hasn't been much to smile about for Alpine in 2024. The team's A524 is a regression of its predecessors and is chronically overweight. A revolving door of management, warring drivers, and a potential ending of its factory status as it begins its likely transition from Renault to Mercedes power for 2025 leaves little positivity on the horizon.
Sonny and Joshua meet the apexes of Spa
