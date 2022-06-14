Five-Mile 2013 MV Agusta F3 Serie Oro Can Stir the Envy of Deities, Demands Serious Dough

Take this thing to a bike night, and you’re more or less guaranteed to be the center of attention.
If you had to define exquisiteness using a motorcycle, then you’d probably go for something along the lines of MV Agusta’s graceful F3 Serie Oro. As a matter of fact, several entities developed by this brand would fit that purpose just fine, but we chose to bring up the Oro because a spotless exemplar is currently heading to auction with five miles (8 km) on the odometer.
The 2013 MY gemstone will be listed on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform until June 17, but we’ve reasons to doubt that the leading bid of $6,500 will actually meet the reserve price. At the end of the day, what you’re seeing here is a limited-edition crotch rocket whose MSRP was valued at nearly thirty grand, so the odds of someone snatching it for pennies are practically non-existent.
Now then, let’s dive in for a quick examination of the bike’s technical specs. The F3 Serie Oro comes to life thanks to a fuel-injected 675cc inline-three powerplant that features twin camshafts, twelve valves and a massive compression ratio of 13.0:1. When its crank rotates at 14,400 screaming revs per minute, the liquid-cooled monstrosity is able to generate as much as 126 hp.
In the proximity of 10,600 rpm, Agusta’s showstopper can extract 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of torque from its three-cylinder heart. A six-speed cassette-type gearbox is responsible for sending this force to the rear wheel, and the whole shebang will result in speeds of up to 162 mph (260 kph).
Weighing in at 381 pounds (173 kg) dry, the Oro rests on adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a piggyback monoshock from Ohlins. At the front end, braking is the product of dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers. Down south, one may find a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc that’s pinched by a two-piston caliper.
