Five Easy Fuel Saving Tips to Save Your Lifestyle

As dreadful war rages on in Europe and global tensions have reached an incredible all-time high, everyday aspects of life are getting increasingly impacted. Such as the simple act of filling up your gas tank.
According to AAA's gas feature, falling crude oil prices have stopped the daily filling station surge - but they are not entirely sure for how long. The highest-ever recorded gasoline and diesel prices (at the time of writing) were noted by the American Automobile Association on March 11th and 12th, 2022, with an average of $4.331 per gallon for regular unleaded, and $5.135 for diesel, respectively.
The same outlet said the findings of a recent survey showed $4 gas was the tipping point for most Americans. But that does not mean one needs to make drastic lifestyle changes when trying to lower the gas/diesel filling bills. Like dropping your ICE-powered vehicle suddenly and buying the first EV seen around the corner.
may help drivers save some fuel. All without dramatically altering their daily driving routine or lifestyle.
Naturally, do note that not all of them might work for you and we should not be held responsible for giving this type of auto guide-style advice. So, the first easy tip does not have to do with stopping your driving entirely. Instead, the next time you fill up for gas also pause for just another five minutes and check on your tire pressure (if the onboard computer does not know it).
Always follow the original equipment manufacturer's recommendations when filling tires with air. Then, a second practical piece of advice would be to keep an eye on your usual schedule. If you need to make several shorter driving trips, consider amassing them in just one longer outing to maximize efficiency. Also, a night out with friends or family should at least try to involve bunking up couples or friends in fewer vehicles. Designated drivers should then be rotated, so no animosities would arise.
lower threshold. If a freeway has a maximum speed limit of 70 mph (113 kph), commute at let’s say 65 mph (105 kph). It will save fuel and increase safety because you have more time to react to dangers.
Besides, the time loss is negligible, seriously. Dropping from 80 mph (130 kph) to 68 mph (110 kph), as a steep example, will only add four minutes to your journey time over 31 miles (50 km). And always try to use the vehicle’s speed control (adaptive or not) feature because those computers are so much better than humans when it comes to patience.
Fourth, avoid always keeping your vehicle full. More energy needs to be produced and expanded as weight increases, which is one of the main reasons why EVs are (at the moment) worse than ICE at highway speeds and excel in the city, where speeds are lower.
Fifth, coast as much as possible. In the city, if there is a red light ahead of you, no need to accelerate and then break during the final feet of the approach. Out on the open road, do so as much as possible, especially when passing the top of an incline.
Bonus feature: navigation apps usually have an Eco route setting, and they may help. Also, always use them, even in regular mode. If there is a roadblock or congestion, they may suggest alternate routes, so you do not just sit idle and spend precious fuel...
