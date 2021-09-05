Five Back to School Driving Tips for Drivers, Pedestrians Should Also Take Note

School is about to start in many states across the U.S., and the same goes for numerous countries across the world. With that in mind, it is a good moment to think about a few driving tips for drivers without considering their level of experience or if they have kids or not. The best part? Experience does not let anyone ignore any of these rules.

1.Take traffic into account, do not rush to compensate

It is no secret that traffic does not get better when school starts. By now, you already know the day in your state, and you should know where the nearest school is located. Once you have that information, you should be aware that traffic will be crowded in the area in the morning, at midday, and even in the evening.



Do your best to avoid the area, but traffic will still be worse than usual throughout the day. So be sure to leave earlier than usual and take more time into account for your journey. Consider the fact that some people have taken a break from driving but have gotten behind the wheel on that day to take their kids to school, for example.



Also, think about the fact that not everyone will leave earlier than they should, so they will be in a rush. Take extra attention when you reach an intersection where other drivers must give way and be extra cautious when around intersections with a stop sign, as people in a rush might run them as if they were the only ones on the road. If you are a motorcyclist, I would suggest not riding on the first day of school in your country or leaving earlier than everyone else, as you are more vulnerable on two wheels. 2.Beware of school zones

You already know where the nearest school is in your area, but that does not mean you could know where the other schools are situated in your town. Fortunately, there are signs for that, so you just must notice them and drive with extra care in those areas.



Yes, that means slower than you might in other areas. Slowing down before reaching the school's fence is a clever idea, and be ready to stop on a dime if a kid shows up on the road in front of your vehicle. Driving slower allows better stopping distances. Some states double speeding fines, but those should not be the only reason for you to slow down in a



As someone who has run into traffic when I was a child, I can attest to the fact that good reflexes and not speeding can save lives. In my case, the fact that drivers were not speeding in the area, had good reflexes to hit the brakes when they saw me running across the road, and both of us had a stroke of luck managed to teach me a lesson in safety, but also prevented my death or severe injury.



There is no place anyone would need to go to justify speeding in a school zone. And if there is a justification, it pales in comparison to the tragedy of a kid being hit by a car. The place where the driver was rushing to moments ago is not important anymore. So, if you are running late, just let people know, stick to the speed limit, and plan your day better from now on. 3. Be careful around school buses

It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. While the same does not apply to other buses with their passengers, it is wise to be careful around bus stops. People might rush towards the station when the bus is approaching, while others might rush away from the area right after the bus has left the station. Yes, that involves jaywalking and careless pedestrians, but being on the safe side costs nothing and can save lives.



Driving a vehicle involves more responsibility than just abiding by traffic rules, as it also means being sure that you do not harm anyone with your vehicle. Sticking to the posted speed limit is a good start, but



If you see a school bus in the distance in a neighborhood, consider it may have just dropped off one or several children, and ease off the gas to be sure you do not risk injuring them if they find themselves running into the street. They will not think about this, so it is your responsibility as a driver to keep pedestrians, cyclists, children, other road users, and senior citizens safe when you are driving a vehicle on the road. 4. Focus and keep calm

Distracted driving is dangerous, and it is a risk for all generations. A driver's age does not count anymore, as drivers of all ages cannot shake their smartphone addiction after getting behind the wheel. Sure, everyone does something different with their phone, and there are laws against that, but people still do it.



The rules are simple. Once you get behind the wheel, your phone's notifications will have to wait. If you are so important and need to answer that many texts and e-mails, hire someone to drive you around while you are busy being important on the move.



Even if your texts or e-mails can help you make money, it will not matter if you hit a pedestrian while reading them. Things will be worse if that pedestrian is a kid on their way to school. Regrets do not bring people back from the dead, and they do nothing for their next of kin.



But what is this keeping calm thing? Is that something linked to all those memes that write Keep Calm and…? No, it is not. Keeping calm when other drivers do things that upset you on the road is essential to prevent road rage. Instead of honking your horn or doing worse, buy a



Alternatively, you could use a hands-free system or your car's multimedia unit connected to your phone to just call the police to let them know of a driver who is behaving aggressively. That will 5. Be considerate with school drop off

If you are a parent and must drop off or pick up your children from school, please be considerate of other parents at your child's school and of other road users. Do not double-park, as it restricts visibility and makes the roads more dangerous for everyone.



Another crucial point is to pick up your child from school on the same part of the street as the building. Do not put them at risk with the necessity of crossing the street with their parents on the other side, as they might not pay attention to crossing the road, and you realize where that may lead.



If possible, carpool to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and reduce congestion. This involves blending several people's schedules, but it is possible. It might also teach your kids a thing or two about sustainability. Teach your kids how to look before crossing the road, even if they are not old enough to be crossing the road on their own. Teach them to look both ways before crossing the road. It may save their life one day. The above applies to most, if not all, driving tips in existence, and this is not the first article we have on this topic on autoevolution.com. It is also not the last, as we are committed to doing our part in having a safer driving environment across the world. So, let us get into the topic and help make roads safer.It is no secret that traffic does not get better when school starts. By now, you already know the day in your state, and you should know where the nearest school is located. Once you have that information, you should be aware that traffic will be crowded in the area in the morning, at midday, and even in the evening.Do your best to avoid the area, but traffic will still be worse than usual throughout the day. So be sure to leave earlier than usual and take more time into account for your journey. Consider the fact that some people have taken a break from driving but have gotten behind the wheel on that day to take their kids to school, for example.Also, think about the fact that not everyone will leave earlier than they should, so they will be in a rush. Take extra attention when you reach an intersection where other drivers must give way and be extra cautious when around intersections with a stop sign, as people in a rush might run them as if they were the only ones on the road. If you are a motorcyclist, I would suggest not riding on the first day of school in your country or leaving earlier than everyone else, as you are more vulnerable on two wheels.You already know where the nearest school is in your area, but that does not mean you could know where the other schools are situated in your town. Fortunately, there are signs for that, so you just must notice them and drive with extra care in those areas.Yes, that means slower than you might in other areas. Slowing down before reaching the school's fence is a clever idea, and be ready to stop on a dime if a kid shows up on the road in front of your vehicle. Driving slower allows better stopping distances. Some states double speeding fines, but those should not be the only reason for you to slow down in a school zone As someone who has run into traffic when I was a child, I can attest to the fact that good reflexes and not speeding can save lives. In my case, the fact that drivers were not speeding in the area, had good reflexes to hit the brakes when they saw me running across the road, and both of us had a stroke of luck managed to teach me a lesson in safety, but also prevented my death or severe injury.There is no place anyone would need to go to justify speeding in a school zone. And if there is a justification, it pales in comparison to the tragedy of a kid being hit by a car. The place where the driver was rushing to moments ago is not important anymore. So, if you are running late, just let people know, stick to the speed limit, and plan your day better from now on.It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. While the same does not apply to other buses with their passengers, it is wise to be careful around bus stops. People might rush towards the station when the bus is approaching, while others might rush away from the area right after the bus has left the station. Yes, that involves jaywalking and careless pedestrians, but being on the safe side costs nothing and can save lives.Driving a vehicle involves more responsibility than just abiding by traffic rules, as it also means being sure that you do not harm anyone with your vehicle. Sticking to the posted speed limit is a good start, but being a safe driver involves a bit more attention and practice on your part.If you see a school bus in the distance in a neighborhood, consider it may have just dropped off one or several children, and ease off the gas to be sure you do not risk injuring them if they find themselves running into the street. They will not think about this, so it is your responsibility as a driver to keep pedestrians, cyclists, children, other road users, and senior citizens safe when you are driving a vehicle on the road.Distracted driving is dangerous, and it is a risk for all generations. A driver's age does not count anymore, as drivers of all ages cannot shake their smartphone addiction after getting behind the wheel. Sure, everyone does something different with their phone, and there are laws against that, but people still do it.The rules are simple. Once you get behind the wheel, your phone's notifications will have to wait. If you are so important and need to answer that many texts and e-mails, hire someone to drive you around while you are busy being important on the move.Even if your texts or e-mails can help you make money, it will not matter if you hit a pedestrian while reading them. Things will be worse if that pedestrian is a kid on their way to school. Regrets do not bring people back from the dead, and they do nothing for their next of kin.But what is this keeping calm thing? Is that something linked to all those memes that write Keep Calm and…? No, it is not. Keeping calm when other drivers do things that upset you on the road is essential to prevent road rage. Instead of honking your horn or doing worse, buy a dash cam , film each encounter, and take the recordings to the police.Alternatively, you could use a hands-free system or your car's multimedia unit connected to your phone to just call the police to let them know of a driver who is behaving aggressively. That will improve traffic safety instead of honking at them. Whatever you do, do not go into the obscene gesture war or anything worse.If you are a parent and must drop off or pick up your children from school, please be considerate of other parents at your child's school and of other road users. Do not double-park, as it restricts visibility and makes the roads more dangerous for everyone.Another crucial point is to pick up your child from school on the same part of the street as the building. Do not put them at risk with the necessity of crossing the street with their parents on the other side, as they might not pay attention to crossing the road, and you realize where that may lead.If possible, carpool to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and reduce congestion. This involves blending several people's schedules, but it is possible. It might also teach your kids a thing or two about sustainability. Teach your kids how to look before crossing the road, even if they are not old enough to be crossing the road on their own. Teach them to look both ways before crossing the road. It may save their life one day.