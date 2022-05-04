Fisker Ronin Is the Company's Attempt to Bring Karma Back

The ill-fated Fisker Karma was Henrik Fisker’s first solo flight as an automotive manufacturer. The car changed names several times after Fisker left the project, but the idea must have remained in his mind. The new Fisker Ronin proves that is the case with a very similar body and an entirely new proposition.
Fisker announced the project on Instagram – now that he left Twitter after Elon Musk said he would buy it – by presenting a rendering of the new car. It is a four-door GT sports car with almost the same proportions the Karma had: a long hood and a short rear overhang are quite clear. Unlike the Karma, the Ronin will be fully electric, with a “battery pack integrated into the structure.” That means it will have a structural battery pack, which has pros and cons.
The main advantage is a higher energy density and a lower weight. Repairability is the ultimate concern involving this solution, especially in case of a crash. If the battery pack fails for any reason, replacing it may be an expensive – or even unfeasible – option.
The good news is that Fisker promised it would have a range of over 550 miles. Without knowing the technical details that make that possible, he could have said 1,000 miles or 200 miles, and we would still need more information to believe any of the claims regarding how far this EV will manage to travel.
The Fisker Ronin will not be a high-volume product, making it clear it has nothing to do with the PEAR project. The designer and CEO of the company with his name said that it would cost “just under $200,000.” That’s an incredibly high price, higher than what Lucid is currently charging for the most expensive versions of the Air (the Dream Edition, at $169,000).
Fisker promised to present a prototype of the car in August next year. The primary automotive event around that date is the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance, which also receives the visit of wealthy customers able to purchase classic cars worth millions of dollars. That’s possibly the best target public for the Ronin.
The main advantage is a higher energy density and a lower weight. Repairability is the ultimate concern involving this solution, especially in case of a crash. If the battery pack fails for any reason, replacing it may be an expensive – or even unfeasible – option.
The good news is that Fisker promised it would have a range of over 550 miles. Without knowing the technical details that make that possible, he could have said 1,000 miles or 200 miles, and we would still need more information to believe any of the claims regarding how far this EV will manage to travel.
The Fisker Ronin will not be a high-volume product, making it clear it has nothing to do with the PEAR project. The designer and CEO of the company with his name said that it would cost “just under $200,000.” That’s an incredibly high price, higher than what Lucid is currently charging for the most expensive versions of the Air (the Dream Edition, at $169,000).
Fisker promised to present a prototype of the car in August next year. The primary automotive event around that date is the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance, which also receives the visit of wealthy customers able to purchase classic cars worth millions of dollars. That’s possibly the best target public for the Ronin.