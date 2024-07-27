Fisker Ocean Owners Ignore the Company's Demise and Help Each Other Out

7 photos Photo: Fisker / FOA / Edited

Fisker is officially dead. The company has a few creditors to deal with, but its existence as an aspiring American automaker has ended. There's no coming back from this type of Chapter 11 situation. Moreover, it's likely that nobody is going to believe Henrik Fisker for the third time. But Americans are resourceful. People who bought Ocean EVs and paid over $50,000 or $60,000 for one are now coming together and taking the situation into their own hands.