Fisker Ocean Owners Ignore the Company's Demise and Help Each Other Out

Fisker is officially dead. The company has a few creditors to deal with, but its existence as an aspiring American automaker has ended. There's no coming back from this type of Chapter 11 situation. Moreover, it's likely that nobody is going to believe Henrik Fisker for the third time. But Americans are resourceful. People who bought Ocean EVs and paid over $50,000 or $60,000 for one are now coming together and taking the situation into their own hands.
Fisker made many believe that America would have another EV maker capable of challenging the spot of one of the Tesla-Rivian-Lucid triumvirate members.
The recipe was interesting, to say the least. Contract manufacturing (i.e., making the Ocean in Austria via G-Wagen manufacturer Magna Steyr) was supposed to relieve the company of having to deal with factory-related troubles and enable it to focus on design and shipping cool over-the-air features. Sadly, even the software updates were created by a third party.
But that's all in the past now. As philosopher Kierkegaard said, life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards. And that's precisely what Fisker Ocean owners are doing.
Many are not willing to trade in their EVs at a huge loss, which means the only path forward is to ensure they have access to parts and trained technicians. Since no service center can be viable by having one or two customers every month and rarely is one person taken seriously by relevant bodies, Fisker owners grouped behind a new entity – the Owners Association.
This entity's sole goal is to "provide longevity to the Fisker Ocean." That's the only EV the defunct automaker was able to bring to market. Sadly, we never got to see the production-ready PEAR or the Alaska pickup truck. The limited-edition Ronin always seemed a bit out of reach, but the urban crossover and an all-electric Ford Maverick-sized wannabe workhorse made sense for the American market.
Alas, the Fisker Owners Association (FOA) is the only way existing Ocean owners can ensure that their EVs will continue to benefit from essential support. The organization was recently legitimized by American Lease, which bought Fisker's inventory of over 3,200 Ocean EVs and some other bits and pieces. The company said that it would keep in touch with FOA regarding parts availability, managing recalls (of which there are quite a few), and deploying software updates.
In the meantime, the Association created a database that includes official Fisker documentation, community-developed solutions to common issues, existing service centers' contact information, and links to vetted content creators.
FOA is also working on establishing a network of trained technicians. However, they still need access to software and hardware resources, which means they'll have to keep in touch with American Lease and coordinate with the New York City-based entity.
In addition, there's a forum where Ocean owners can discuss various issues without having to deal with trolls who add nothing of value to a conversation.
For now, all you need to join FOA are your Ocean's VIN, your name, and your email address. As things develop, FOA might introduce a membership fee and a donation portal. But now that American Lease has assumed its role as a high-volume operator of Oceans, FOA might not be that important in ensuring owners can fix their rides without much hassle or have access to software updates.
Still, if you own an Ocean or plan on buying one because they are quite cheap, make sure you're part of this Association or at least following what this community is doing. You never know when you might need to address a very specific issue.
This proves once more that Americans are resilient and resourceful. Nothing is stopping convinced EV drivers from pursuing their wish of owning a zero-tailpipe emission ride—not even a bankrupt wannabe carmaker.
FOA has already sent American Lease a list of primary concerns, which include fair market price access to parts, the possibility of repairing an Ocean without putting up with delays and dealing with existing NHTSA barriers that might limit the EV's full potential.
