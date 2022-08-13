First World Problem Solved: EV Owner Gets a Garage Mini Mart

One of the great things about owning an electric car is not having to go to gas stations. One of the downsides of owning an electric car is not being able to regularly avail yourself to gas station treats. Chevrolet solved this first world problem by recreating a gas station mini mart in a lucky Bolt customer’s garage.
While very few owners of internal combustion engine vehicles have gas pumps on their premises, EV drivers revel in the fact that they can refuel their cars overnight at home by simply plugging them into a garage outlet. But that convenience comes at the price of not being able to give into guilty-pleasure impulse purchases down at the corner filling station.
Chevrolet decided to help one lucky owner in Denver, Pamela Tilley, by engaging celebrity designer Wendell Holland to build a mini mart in her garage. The faux fast-food facility features a frozen drink machine, hot dog warmer, a wide selection of beef jerky, chips and candy. There’s even a drink fridge and a typically loud convenience store paint scheme. Hopefully the makeover did not extend the realistic gas station execution to the home’s bathrooms.
“I've seen firsthand how homeowners are evolving their space to fit the EV lifestyle, so collaborating with Chevy on this garage transformation was a seamless fit,” said Holland. “To create the ultimate garage space for Pamela, we incorporated inspiration from beloved gas station snacks and transformed the space into a modern oasis for EV living.”
Chevrolet also used the makeover to highlight the fact that they are covering the installation cost of a standard Level 2 charger to buyers of 2022 and 2023 Bolt and Bolt EUV models through Qmerit, the automaker’s supplier of home charging solutions. Buyers are expected to pay for the charging unit and compatible charging cord.
Chevrolet decided to help one lucky owner in Denver, Pamela Tilley, by engaging celebrity designer Wendell Holland to build a mini mart in her garage. The faux fast-food facility features a frozen drink machine, hot dog warmer, a wide selection of beef jerky, chips and candy. There’s even a drink fridge and a typically loud convenience store paint scheme. Hopefully the makeover did not extend the realistic gas station execution to the home’s bathrooms.
“I've seen firsthand how homeowners are evolving their space to fit the EV lifestyle, so collaborating with Chevy on this garage transformation was a seamless fit,” said Holland. “To create the ultimate garage space for Pamela, we incorporated inspiration from beloved gas station snacks and transformed the space into a modern oasis for EV living.”
Chevrolet also used the makeover to highlight the fact that they are covering the installation cost of a standard Level 2 charger to buyers of 2022 and 2023 Bolt and Bolt EUV models through Qmerit, the automaker’s supplier of home charging solutions. Buyers are expected to pay for the charging unit and compatible charging cord.