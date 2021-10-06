First Wind Turbine to Run at 14 MW Has Begun Operation in the Netherlands

5 80,000 Homes Can Be Powered by This Huge, 1,000-Foot Tall Floating Grid

More on this:

GE Renewable Energy has recently started testing its Haliade-X wind turbine prototype, claiming this is the first turbine in the industry to run at such power. 7 photos



The 14 MW turbine is now operating in the port city of Rotterdam (Netherlands), but it is scheduled to make its commercial debut at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, somewhere 70 miles (130 km) off the north-east coast of England. According to GE Renewable Energy, the company will provide 87 units of the Haliade-X 14 MW for the wind farm, which is going to become the largest one in the world, once it is completed.



A single



GE Renewable Energy announced its Haliade-X prototype in 2019, but it was initially meant to operate at 12 MW. According to the company, the improved



Meanwhile, on another continent, a Chinese company is busy trying to launch its first



It would be able to generate 80,000 MW of electricity per year, enough to power over 20,000 homes. A prototype is scheduled for launch in 2022, while commercial production is set for 2024. Haliade-X operates at 14 MW, producing up to 74 GWh of gross annual energy, a performance based on wind conditions on a typical German North Sea site.The 14 MW turbine is now operating in the port city of Rotterdam (Netherlands), but it is scheduled to make its commercial debut at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, somewhere 70 miles (130 km) off the north-east coast of England. According to GE Renewable Energy, the company will provide 87 units of the Haliade-X 14 MW for the wind farm, which is going to become the largest one in the world, once it is completed.A single wind turbine capable of producing so much power means a reduction in costs for wind farms, as fewer of these units would have to be installed. Fewer turbines also mean less maintenance, which is another benefit offered by the Haliade-X 14 MW.GE Renewable Energy announced its Haliade-X prototype in 2019, but it was initially meant to operate at 12 MW. According to the company, the improved turbine can save up to 52,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, which is the equivalent of the emissions generated by 11,000 vehicles.Meanwhile, on another continent, a Chinese company is busy trying to launch its first prototype of what is claimed to be the world's largest hybrid drive wind turbine in the world. The MySE 16.0-242 (yes, that’s the name of the thing) would have 387 ft (118 m) long blades, a 794 ft (242 m) diameter rotor, and a capacity of 16 MW.It would be able to generate 80,000 MW of electricity per year, enough to power over 20,000 homes. A prototype is scheduled for launch in 2022, while commercial production is set for 2024.

