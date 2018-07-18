First U.S. McLaren Senna Has This Polarizing Green Carbon/Chrome Wheels Spec

#MillerMotorcars is proud to have delivered the first #McLaren Senna in the United States to @fuxwithmichael! An absolutely stunning car finished in Exposed Green Carbon Fiber. #McLarenSenna #McLarenGreenwich #HypercarDealer . . . . . . . . . #Hypercar #Hypercars #DreamCar #FastCars #CarsOfInstagram #CarsWithoutLimits #InstaCar #DreamCar #CarPic #Carstagram #DriveTribe #CarbonFiber #Horsepower #Luxury #LuxuryLifestyle #Senna #McLarenAuto #Supercars #ExoticCars #AmazingCars247 #Greenwich #CT #Connecticut

