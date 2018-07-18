autoevolution
 

First U.S. McLaren Senna Has This Polarizing Green Carbon/Chrome Wheels Spec

18 Jul 2018, 9:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've talked about the road-legal track monster that is the McLaren Senna on tons of occasions and now the time has come for the Brit to set wheel in the real world. In fact, we are now looking at the first example to have landed in the U.S.
3 photos
First McLaren Senna in the USFirst McLaren Senna in the US
The hypercar packs the kind of spec that acts like an attention magnet and if we factor in the polarising styling cues of the thing, we end up with a machine that simply can't be ignored - in our book, the aero-dictated design of the Senna, with all its interrupted lines, looks just fine.

Green carbon covers the car, while its wheels come with a chrome finish - the latter option isn't all that popular among hypercar owners. Oh, and let's not forget the red centers of the wheels.

The said hue has also made its way inside the go-fast machine, with this being found on elements like the steering wheel and the seats, while the latter pack white leather. And you should also check out the MSO (McLaren Special Operations, the carmaker's personalization arm) branding on the passenger's headrest.

The first Instagram post below brings us a static view of the 800 hp animal, with this coming from Miller Motor Cars, the dealer who delivered the Woking beast.

As for the other two posts (the videos), these come from the owner of the machine, showing the man taking delivery of his ride and display the smile of a child on Christmas morning.

Michael Fux comes from a poor family in Cuba, having moved to America back in 1958, during his teenage years. As for how the man built his fortune, you should know this comes from the mattress market. And sleep well he will, knowing that he added such a stunning machine to his collection.

Oh, and it case you're wondering, the emerald-like finish of the Macca was a $300,000 option.

P.S.: We added another clip at the bottom of the page, which shows Fux's car collection (one might just mistake this for a candy shop).


 

#MillerMotorcars is proud to have delivered the first #McLaren Senna in the United States to @fuxwithmichael! An absolutely stunning car finished in Exposed Green Carbon Fiber. #McLarenSenna #McLarenGreenwich #HypercarDealer . . . . . . . . . #Hypercar #Hypercars #DreamCar #FastCars #CarsOfInstagram #CarsWithoutLimits #InstaCar #DreamCar #CarPic #Carstagram #DriveTribe #CarbonFiber #Horsepower #Luxury #LuxuryLifestyle #Senna #McLarenAuto #Supercars #ExoticCars #AmazingCars247 #Greenwich #CT #Connecticut

A post shared by MILLER MOTORCARS (@millermotorcars) on Jul 17, 2018 at 11:33am PDT


 

I’m going to drive the FUX outta this car. #mclarensenna @mclarenauto #michaelfux #fuxwithyaboy

A post shared by Michael Fux (@fuxwithmichael) on Jul 17, 2018 at 4:24pm PDT


 

You see me now ... 1st Mclaren Senna delivered to US. #michaelfux #fuxwithyaboy @mclarenauto

A post shared by Michael Fux (@fuxwithmichael) on Jul 17, 2018 at 8:44am PDT


 

The babies. #michaelfux #fuxwithyaboy

A post shared by Michael Fux (@fuxwithmichael) on Jun 13, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

McLaren Senna McLaren hypercar
To SUV or Not to SUV How to Use the Bush Winch DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 