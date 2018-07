First U.S. McLaren Senna Has This Polarizing Green Carbon/Chrome Wheels Spec

The babies. #michaelfux #fuxwithyaboy A post shared by Michael Fux (@fuxwithmichael) on Jun 13, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

The hypercar packs the kind of spec that acts like an attention magnet and if we factor in the polarising styling cues of the thing, we end up with a machine that simply can't be ignored - in our book, the aero-dictated design of the Senna , with all its interrupted lines, looks just fine.Green carbon covers the car, while its wheels come with a chrome finish - the latter option isn't all that popular among hypercar owners. Oh, and let's not forget the red centers of the wheels.The said hue has also made its way inside the go-fast machine, with this being found on elements like the steering wheel and the seats, while the latter pack white leather. And you should also check out the MSO (McLaren Special Operations, the carmaker's personalization arm) branding on the passenger's headrest.The first Instagram post below brings us a static view of the 800 hp animal, with this coming from Miller Motor Cars, the dealer who delivered the Woking beast.As for the other two posts (the videos), these come from the owner of the machine, showing the man taking delivery of his ride and display the smile of a child on Christmas morning.Michael Fux comes from a poor family in Cuba, having moved to America back in 1958, during his teenage years. As for how the man built his fortune, you should know this comes from the mattress market. And sleep well he will, knowing that he added such a stunning machine to his collection.Oh, and it case you're wondering, the emerald-like finish of the Macca was a $300,000 option.P.S.: We added another clip at the bottom of the page, which shows Fux's car collection (one might just mistake this for a candy shop).