First Production Electric Scrambler From New Zealand Is Officially in Series Production

The automotive world is getting a lot of hype for going electric that the consumer market is not fully aware of the motorcycle industry. Like electric vehicles, battery-powered motorcycles are now a thing. However, most electric motorcycles like EVs are bent on the same-old space-age futuristic designs. But Switch Motorcycles, a New Zealand-based manufacturer, is taking a different direction with their new series production, the Switch eScrambler.
The Switch eScrambler is a new electric motorcycle from New Zealand. According to the manufacturer, it is the first production electric scrambler in the world.
Electric automobiles are all about efficiency, comfortability, and city-life convenience. Few manufacturers are looking into off-roading for obvious reasons (charging points and range).
However, like the Rivian R1T, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Switch eScrambler has a rugged retro-futuristic design perfect for ridding cross country over unpaved grounds.
Released two years ago at the height of the pandemic, Switch’s executive team consists of lead engineer and founder Matthew Waddick, head designer (ex-Yamaha Advanced Labs designer) and speedway champion, Michel Riss Ericksen.
The eScrambler comes with a massive air-cooled 50kW IPM motor, powered by a 13kWh LG 21700 li-on battery. The motor produces 70 hp and has a top speed of 160 kph (99 mph). This power is channeled to the rear wheels through a maintenance-free Gates carbon fiber belt.
According to the New Zealand manufacturer, their electric scrambler needs little to no maintenance and is capable of a real-world range of over 150 km (93 mi). It will charge up to 90% in only 4 hours.
The eScrambler has an aluminum alloy frame and weighs 170 kgs (375 lbs). It also comes with front and rear J.Juan disc brakes coupled with ABS. The electric scrambler is available on pre-order for $11,999 with a $500 deposit.
Switch Motorcycles believes it is paving a new way for other motorbike manufacturers not only in rugged designs but in offering top-notch specifications at a reasonable price.
