First McLaren 720S in the US Spotted in Virginia Traffic with Raised Rear Wing

McLaren has announced that deliveries for its latest contraption are set to kick off in May, so you have plenty of time to make up your mind. Just make sure your piggy bank can take the blow (the price of the McLaren 720S will sit above the $250,000 mark). The 720S showed up in North Virginia, being dressed in the same McLaren Orange shade as the example we met in Geneva The pics of the twin-turbo animal, which come from the 6speedonline forums, also allow us to see the aero-gorgeous rear wing in action.Since the world wide web waits for nobody, the Internet has already delivered a few renderings of the 720S that allow us to get custom views of the speed demon. Perhaps the most important pixel play of the kind is the one that lets us check out the new Macca wearing a... normal face Then there's the render portraying the McLaren 720S with a Track Pack - this one is rather outlandish, since, for instance, it sees the mid-engined missile wearing two wings.Those of you willing to play the spec game using the 720S as your toy will be reminded that McLaren has already launched the online configurator of the beast - you can find the entertainment instrument here You can select between three main incarnations of the 4.0-liter V8 machine, namely the standard car (if we may call it so), the Luxury and the Performance. From that point on, the various area of the configurator allow you to choose plenty of goodies.McLaren has announced that deliveries for its latest contraption are set to kick off in May, so you have plenty of time to make up your mind. Just make sure your piggy bank can take the blow (the price of the McLaren 720S will sit above the $250,000 mark).