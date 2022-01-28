First Look at the GMA T.33, a Timeless 'Return to Beauty' Design That Pulls Like a Train

There are very few realistic hypercars that come close to the McLaren F1, and the just debuted GMA T.33 from Gordon Murray Automotive is one of them. According to the founder, it’s lighter, comes with a better engine, and has a slightly better power-to-weight ratio. Those claims would be atrocious if they didn’t come from the man who created the McLaren F1 back in the 90s.
Tim Burton, better known as Shmee150, got the exclusive chance to talk and have a complete walkaround with the brilliant mind behind the McLaren F1, T.50, and the just debuted T.33 from GMA.
The GMA T.33 is undoubtedly an extraordinary timeless machine. The newest introduction from Gordon Murray Automotive weighs less than 1,100 kg and packs a naturally aspirated V12, a manual gearbox, and some lightweight materials and technologies.
In 2020 Gordon Murray Automotive released the GMA T.50 that came with a three-seat configuration, followed by the T.50S Niki Lauda (race car version), and finally the T.33, which is more of a daily supercar.
Apart from the lightweight material and tech, the T.33’s X-factor is its naturally aspirated 3.9-liter V12 engine developed by Cosworth and GMA. According to Murray, it is the lightest V12, highest revving, and fastest revving engine ever. It pumps out 615 HP and revs to an astonishing 11,100 RPM. It’s available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or with optional paddle shifters.
Only 100 units of this timeless design car will be up for grabs, with GMA hoping to keep them exclusive going into the future, never more than 100 for each model.
Murray revealed that GMA started in 2017 to celebrate 50 years of Murray car design. After developing the halo car T.50, they promised to release a different model that will run for the next 10 to 15 years, and the T.33 is the first car on that platform.
He confessed he’d had the idea for the T.33 for 25 years and always wanted to do a car that encapsulated all his favorite 60s sports racing cars, but in a non-retro perspective.
“So this is something that I’ve been talking to the team about for ages, and here it is really, something hopefully, will be timeless and still look good in 20-30 years,” he said.
According to Murray, GMA focused on seven core principles developing the T.33, and one of them was ‘return to beauty.’ He doesn’t appreciate cars with elements that don’t do anything, and the T.33 reflects those sentiments.
