First Hearse Conversion of Tesla Model 3 Is Ready to Take People on Dead Man's Drive

Have you ever attended a funeral? There is a stage in the process that is harmful to all those in the funeral procession. When the hearse is slowly driving to the finish line, all the pipeline emissions are expelled directly into the lungs of people walking behind it in the first rows.

If you find this detail like an important issue, then this is your chance for “sustainable funeral mobility, a funeral without exhaust” in Derks' own words. It’s also much quieter than an ICE hearse, so Derks’ marketing really makes sense.

Don’t forget that Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular electric vehicles in the world, so the funeral will also be memorable. I might also add that this hearse is a pretty good-looking one, but I don’t know if this is appropriate in the context.

Derks’ hearse is based on the rear-wheel drive Standard Range variant, but you should expect the WLTP 491 km (EPA 272 miles) range to be lower in this custom car – more like 350 km (some 220 miles). Of course, this is the least important feature of the car.

The custom vehicle is larger than a Model 3 by 0.9 meters (34 inches) in length and by 0.3 meters (11 inches) in height. It was necessary for the coffin space to be very generous: the extendable box floor length is 2.46 meters (97 inches), while the underneath storage spaces are accessible thanks to half-side doors.

The body is 100% lightweight composite, and it’s fitted with a large tailgate. You get electric curtains as standard, but the stylish LED lights on the ceiling or extendable flower racks are optional. There is no change in the front cabin, which stays airy as in the standard model.

No word on the price hike compared to a Tesla Model 3. But you should expect it to be much more expensive. After all, transforming a Model 3 into this 5.56 meters (219 feet) long hearse is kind of serious work.

Oh, wait, it just crossed my mind that this Tesla hearse is a good basis for a camper concept. It’s got plenty of sleeping space and lots of storage inside. So, it would be perfect for a couple to escape from everyday life in such a camper.

Of course, such a camper it’s better suited to the fans of Wednesday Addams. But, like the character, they might be more in favor of old and smokey hearses, err, campers.