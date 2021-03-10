First Glimpse of Toyota X prologue Revealed in Mysterious "Small" Preview

Toyota is very secretive about its upcoming major debut for the European market, the mysterious “X prologue.” All we have, for now, is a shot with one of the headlights, as well as the release date.
Before we start speculating, let’s check out the hard evidence. The Japanese company has taken a week in advance to kick off the teasing campaign for a new model, only mentioning something about “a small glimpse of its upcoming X prologue.”
We do know the exact timing of the reveal, as it has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 17th, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. CET (4:00 a.m. ET). And, just in case anyone likes countdowns, there’s also a dedicated online portal that will probably host more information once the curtain is lifted.
Fortunately, we’re not in this for the long haul, unlike some other carmakers who are teasing electric models that will only arrive in... 2026. Speaking of electrons, our first speculation is that Toyota has finally decided to catch up to the competition and showcase a battery-powered electric vehicle focused on the Old Continent.
Taking a step further in traditional rumor mill fashion, we can even imagine that we’re dealing with something that’s small and affordable since the company carefully emphasized the fact that it’s giving us “a small” preview of what’s coming next.
Sure, the X prologue could also be the already-promised Aygo successor scheduled to arrive sometime in the near future as part of Toyota's commitment to Europe’s A segment. That one is going to use the GA-B architecture just like the popular Yaris and its upcoming Yaris Cross sibling.
The chances for that are slim, though, if we look at the only accompanying shot, which clearly has a closed grille design—at least in the area where the Toyota logo resides because the rest of the front fascia isn’t visible just yet. Instead, the image focuses on the X prologue’s creative headlight design, which seems to have the LED baguette stretch all the way across to the other side.
