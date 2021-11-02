First Fully Electric Fire Truck in the U.S. Boasts the Longest Electric Pumping Duration

E-One will bring the first all-electric fire truck to North America, boasting the industry’s longest electric pumping duration.
Built by E-One, a subsidiary of the REV Fire Group, the Vector truck will serve the Mesa Fire and Medical Department in Mesa, Arizona. The electric vehicle is part of Mesa’s Climate Action Plan, whose goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. It will also help the city study the efficiency and potential cost-saving of using such electric vehicles.
Vector is a customizable electric truck that uses 316 kilowatts of battery power. According to E-One, this enables it to pump at 750 GPM (gallons per minute or 2,839 liters per minute) through four hose lines for up to four hours on a single charge, which is the longest duration in the industry. In addition, its battery is placed in a low position, offering Vector a safer, lower center of gravity.
The truck will be equipped with a 400 kW (536 HP) electric drive motor with regenerative braking. The tank capacity can hold up to 1030 gallons (3,899 liters) of water and foam, depending on what the fire department opts for.
As the Vector is a customizable vehicle, the Mesa Fire opted for a 100-inch-wide cab with a raised roof, an extruded aluminum body with full height/depth compartments on each side, an upgraded air conditioning system with an additional evaporator in the rear of the cab, a thermal battery management system, 500 Amps of available 12V power, and a range extender for emergency back-up power, to name just a few of the features of the vehicle.
The fire truck delivery is scheduled forthe next year, making Vector the first full-electric one to arrive in North America. There is another electrified one in operation in Los Angeles, but it is just a plug-in hybrid electric fire truck. It was bought by the L.A. Fire Department last year from Rosenbauer, and it was delivered this year.
Vector is a customizable electric truck that uses 316 kilowatts of battery power. According to E-One, this enables it to pump at 750 GPM (gallons per minute or 2,839 liters per minute) through four hose lines for up to four hours on a single charge, which is the longest duration in the industry. In addition, its battery is placed in a low position, offering Vector a safer, lower center of gravity.
The truck will be equipped with a 400 kW (536 HP) electric drive motor with regenerative braking. The tank capacity can hold up to 1030 gallons (3,899 liters) of water and foam, depending on what the fire department opts for.
As the Vector is a customizable vehicle, the Mesa Fire opted for a 100-inch-wide cab with a raised roof, an extruded aluminum body with full height/depth compartments on each side, an upgraded air conditioning system with an additional evaporator in the rear of the cab, a thermal battery management system, 500 Amps of available 12V power, and a range extender for emergency back-up power, to name just a few of the features of the vehicle.
The fire truck delivery is scheduled forthe next year, making Vector the first full-electric one to arrive in North America. There is another electrified one in operation in Los Angeles, but it is just a plug-in hybrid electric fire truck. It was bought by the L.A. Fire Department last year from Rosenbauer, and it was delivered this year.