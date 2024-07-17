First-Ever Ferrari EV Will Debut Late 2025

It's no secret that Ferrari has an electric vehicle in the pipeline for 2025. Codenamed F244, the much-anticipated model has been confirmed to debut in the latter part of 2025 before going on sale in 2026.
This information comes from none other than big kahuna Benedetto Vigna, who told British motoring publication Autocar that LFP batteries are not suitable for this application. Expected to premiere in the last quarter of 2025 for the 2026 model year, the F244 will be produced at the Italian automaker's new e-building, a facility that will also be tasked with making hybrids and internal combustion-only automobiles for the Prancing Horse.
Ferrari's e-building will further handle development and electrical components for hybrids and electric vehicles, namely high-voltage batteries, electric motors, and so forth. It should be noted that SK On provides the lithium-ion cells used in the batteries that equip the 296 and SF90 series.
Electric motors, on the other hand, come from a UK-based firm controlled by Mercedes-Benz AG. The company in question is YASA Limited, with the 296 and SF90 series both relying on axial-flux motors. The main differences between these designs are their construction and the direction of magnetic flux between the rotor and stator, as in parallel with the axis of rotation in the axial-flux motor and radial for the barrel-shaped motor variety.
Vigna didn’t share any information regarding the powertrain of the Italian automaker's first electric vehicle, but he did confirm to Autocar that "prototypes" are out there on the road testing. He's most likely referring to mules, for the vehicles in question are pretty far off the production-intent specification.
It's widely believed that said mules will materialize in a sport utility vehicle rather than a midship-like supercar, which does make a helluva lot of sense. Considering that Porsche has already rolled out its first zero-emission sport utility vehicle in the form of the Macan, demand for upmarket electric SUVs will only grow in the coming years.
In stark contrast to Volkswagen Group-backed Porsche, the F244 doesn't share its platform with anything else. On the other hand, there is hearsay according to which a second electric vehicle in due in either 2026 or 2027 as the F245 in Ferrari vernacular. "A surprise" is how Vigna described this rumor, which was picked up – among others – by Reuters.
The news agency understands that F244 will carry a starting price of half a million buckaroos, a figure that has been shot down by the Italian physicist and businessman. "The way we define the price of a car is one month before we launch it," said Vigna.
Test mules have been recently spied in Maranello with makeshift bodywork from the Maserati Levante. Gifted with faux quad exhaust finishers, these vehicles feature high-voltage stickers and – not exactly a surprise after the Ferrari Purosangue – five doors.
