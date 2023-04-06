First-Ever 2024 Ford E-Transit Courier Arrives as Smallest Ford Pro Electric Van

Ford’s global plan to “rapidly scale EVs” takes another step forward with the introduction of the all-new electric Ford Pro E-Transit Courier ‘pocket’ van in Europe. But, no worries, ICE-equipped variants will remain available.
It seems that Ford is not too worried about its projected $3 billion loss from the EV division. But it could all be due to heavy investments that should pay off in the short-to-mid-term, such as the U.S. preparations for ‘Project T3,’ the company’s next-generation EV pickup truck. Over in Europe, meanwhile, the recent Ford Explorer EV is now seconded by yet another interesting zero-emissions announcement.
As such, following in the footsteps of the larger E-Transit and E-Transit Custom panel vans, the Blue Oval company has just released into the wild the first pictures and information regarding their all-new, first-ever Ford E-Transit Courier. Slotted below them, the all-electric compact panel van has a large and flexible load area, Ford Pro’s connected services, and a promised production start at the Ford Otosan Craiova factory in Romania (where the Puma crossover is manufactured, among other stuff) for “later in 2024.”
That probably means it is not going to happen during the first quarter of next year. In the meantime, diesel and gasoline-powered ICE models will open the order banks later this summer with the first deliveries scheduled for the end of 2023. Back to the E-Transit Courier, the little panel van promises much more than sustainability compared to the predecessor (ICE) model, as it is also set to arrive with “a larger, more flexible cargo area that delivers 25 percent more load volume than the outgoing model.”
Additionally, the payload capability has also increased and now the van has enough space for two Euro pallets. The model’s first public apparition is scheduled for April 18-20 at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, UK. And, while full performance and range details will be announced closer to the sales launch date, we already know the EV powertrain is based around a 100 kW (134 hp) motor and has one-pedal driving along with DC fast charging at up to 100 kW (10-80% SoC in 35 minutes) capabilities.
Speaking of features, the 2024 E-Transit Courier has a total cargo volume of 2.9 cubic meters (102.4 cu ft), a max payload capacity of 700 kg (1,543 lbs.), a maximum towing weight of 750 kg (1,653 lbs.), plus a “new load-through bulkhead feature, which enables customers to carry items such as planks or pipes over 2,600 mm (8.5 ft.) long.” Inside, it comes with a so-called “digiboard,” featuring a 12-inch instrument cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system with SYNC 4 and Connected Navigation features, among many others.
As for the ICE-powered 2023 Transit Courier, it will be available first on the market in late 2023 with a model family consisting of van and double-cab-in-van body styles, plus potentially attractive trim series like the high-end Limited or adventurous Active models.
