First European 2018 Nissan Leaf Delivered To Customer In The UK

With more than 300,000 examples sold
since its introduction, the Leaf is the undisputed leader of the electric vehicle genre. Produced in Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the Leaf is also widely available.
13 photos
Production for the European market started in December 2017
, and at the end of January 2018, Nissan delivered the first Euro-spec example of the all-new Leaf to Leo Moran from Hartlepool, UK. The 63-year-old customer, who’s a retired police officer who used to daily a first-generation Leaf, was handed the keys at Bristol Street Motors Darlington.
“I’ve driven many cars of all shapes and sizes, and many performance cars, but I can say hand on heart the Leaf is the best car I’ve ever driven,”
argues Moran. “With the bigger battery and increased range, I can visit my friends in Scotland and Manchester on one charge,”
he commented on his newest purchase. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how far I can go.”
On-the-road pricing in the United Kingdom
starts at £21,990 for the entry-level Visia, including the £4,500 government grant. Moving up to the range-topping Tekna, the 2018 Nissan Leaf costs £29,155. The standard features list is extensive even for the Visia, with goodies that include the e-Pedal, Intelligent Cruise Control, and full-LED automatic headlights.
Sunderland in the United Kingdom is the last of the three plants to start production of the 2018 Leaf on December 18. The Oppama plant in Japan
called dibs at the beginning of September, with the U.S.-based Nissan factory in Smryna, Tennessee following at the beginning of December.
Every Leaf for the 2018 model year comes equipped with 40 kWh of lithium-ion battery, enough for the EPA to rate the compact-sized hatchback to 151 miles of driving range. For the 2019 Nissan Leaf
, the automaker prepares to introduce a 60-kWh battery option that’s anticipated to take the range up to 225 miles, if not beyond that figure.