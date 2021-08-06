4 Verizon's THOR Vehicle, to Clean the Mess Left By the Heat Wave

3 Huawei 4G Technology to Be Installed in 30 Million VW Group Cars

2 MQ-4C Triton Drone Has First Navy Test Flight With New Sensor Upgrades

1 Wingcopter to Create a Life-Saving Drone Delivery Network Across the U.S.

More on this:

First Drone with 4G LTE Connectivity Is a Game Changer in Terms of Data Transfer

A partnership between Parrot, Skyward, and Verizon led to the creation of the world’s first off-the-shelf drone with Verizon 4G LTE connectivity. 6 photos



The drone weighs less than two pounds (0.9 kg), offers 48MP imaging, and allows for BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flight operations. It also features an open-source app.



Skyward customers can benefit from the Verizon



There are various applications for the Parrot ANAFI Ai drone, from mapping and photogrammetry to surveying and inspecting sites, facilitating enterprise and public safety, to offer just a few examples.



By subscribing to the Skyward Connected Drone solutions, either for a paid account or just a free trial, data can be transferred during flight, via 4G LTE. What that means is you can enjoy higher-quality and faster video streaming and superior data transfer in general. Moreover, you can take advantage of Skyward’s airspace and fleet management tools, as explained by the three companies.



All you have to do is follow a few steps: buy the Parrot ANAFI Ai enterprise-grade



Security is handled through the embedded Secure Element in the Parrot ANAFI Ai, making sure the connection between the user’s device and the drone is safe.



The out-of-the-box drone with 4G LTE connectivity will hit the U.S. market this year. We’re still waiting for info regarding an exact release date. Meanwhile, you can



Parrot ANAFI Ai powered by Verizon comes with a variety of features, from obstacle avoidance no matter of its flight direction, to 4K video, and a flight time of up to 32 minutes.The drone weighs less than two pounds (0.9 kg), offers 48MP imaging, and allows for BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flight operations. It also features an open-source app.Skyward customers can benefit from the Verizon 4G LTE connectivity at no additional cost.There are various applications for the Parrot ANAFI Ai drone, from mapping and photogrammetry to surveying and inspecting sites, facilitating enterprise and public safety, to offer just a few examples.By subscribing to the Skyward Connected Drone solutions, either for a paid account or just a free trial, data can be transferred during flight, via 4G LTE. What that means is you can enjoy higher-quality and faster video streaming and superior data transfer in general. Moreover, you can take advantage of Skyward’s airspace and fleet management tools, as explained by the three companies.All you have to do is follow a few steps: buy the Parrot ANAFI Ai enterprise-grade drone , create your Skyward account, and then go to your InFlight mobile app and activate connectivity. Once you’ve completed all of them, you can put the drone to work, enjoying a seamless backup connection. The Verizon/Parrot/Skyward drone promises there’ll be no interferences and interruptions.Security is handled through the embedded Secure Element in the Parrot ANAFI Ai, making sure the connection between the user’s device and the drone is safe.The out-of-the-box drone with 4G LTE connectivity will hit the U.S. market this year. We’re still waiting for info regarding an exact release date. Meanwhile, you can reserve it now by filling out a form with your name, company’s name, phone, and so on.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.