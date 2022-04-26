First Chevrolet Silverado EV Ad Airs at the Ford F-150 Lightning Launch Day

It seems RAM and Stellantis were not the only ones wanting to have a slice of the attention Ford got with the F-150 Lightning launch event. On the same day, GM also aired the first ad for the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which the company is calling an all-electric Silverado.
The ad shows a Silverado RST, the top of the line. Considering GM will keep on selling the ICE derivative of the pickup truck, it will have to find a more evident way to distinguish both than just making the E in Silverado look like three blue bars. Ironically, that was the way Tesla found to make the Model 3 logo look like a Model E. Ford had the trademark, which it recently used as the name of its electric vehicle division.
The video shows the Silverado may have the same massive battery pack as the GMC Hummer EV, with two layers of battery modules (one on top of the other). GM promises it will have up to 400 miles of range but did not disclose how big the Ultium battery pack will be.
If it really is as big as the one in the Hummer EV, it will have a usable capacity of 212.7 kWh and 2,923 pounds (1,326 kilograms). We hoped it was smaller and that GM could achieve that range with a more intelligent approach than just by adding batteries to the electric pickup truck. Sadly, the ridiculous payload (590 kg, or 1,301 lb) shows that is not the case.
GM also presented the frunk – which the automaker named eTrunk, even if it is in the front – which will be lockable and waterproof. A clever solution the new electric pickup truck will offer is the Multi-Flex Midgate and the Multi-Flex Tailgate to increase the length of the bed. As you already know, longer objects just need to be light so that the Silverado can carry them.
Seeing the four-wheel steering system that gives the Silverado a turning radius of 42 feet and 2 inches is kind of cool. Hopefully, GM will provide it with a competitive pricing strategy when it is put for sale. The Silverado EV should arrive in spring 2023, one year earlier than the RAM 1500 BEV.
