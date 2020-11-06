First BAC Mono R Is Painted Out of This World Into Anti-Gravity Virtual Racing

WipEout is a series of fast-paced and futuristic anti-gravity racing video games developed by Sony for the PlayStation virtual universe, well known among fans of the genre for its distinctive graphics style and close connection to some of the biggest names in electronic dance music. As odd as it may seem, we find it quite fitting for a spectacular automotive association, courtesy of the Briggs Automotive Company (BAC).
While specialized manufacturing companies such as BAC are never prone to a flurry of novelties because of their inherently small volume of work, the Liverpool-based high-performance brand has had quite a full year.
That's because a year ago it was presenting the Mono R, an updated version of the Mono supercar, and this spring it was also revealing the all-new second generation Mono. Now it’s back with another piece of news, just a few months later – the first delivery of the Mono R.
And it’s certainly a sight to behold – aside from the fact that we’re dealing with a single-seater land rocket, that is. For their first European delivery of the Mono R, BAC opted to stand out in a crowd even more than it usually does, thanks to a very interesting bespoke painting scheme.
The BAC Mono R #1 design has been inspired by the famous Sony PlayStation anti-gravity racing series WipEout, more precisely choosing to pay tribute to the game’s iconic “FEISAR” (Federal European Industrial Science and Research) team.
As such, it sports the classic FEISAR blue, yellow and white livery, while another three colors are also present alongside exposed carbon fiber details. BAC apparently needed ten full days to complete the intricate livery, as the Mono R took ample inspiration from the FEISAR racing ship design and ended up with more than 400 graphic details.
Naturally, this is fully in line with the British high-performance company’s credo that every example that leaves the Liverpool plant should be “a One of a Kind, one-of-one model,” as well as its deep connection with the PlayStation world – the Mono is just about ready to become available to virtual drivers in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 game for the PlayStation 5.
