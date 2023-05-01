First Android Auto 9.5 Version Available for Download, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The Android Auto Coolwalk rollout continues, but in the meantime, Google is working around the clock on refining the experience with the new app design.
The release of new app updates is part of this effort to ensure that everything runs as expected. A new version of Android Auto went live today, giving users the opportunity of testing the latest refinements before the rollout to production devices starts.
Here’s everything you need to know about Android Auto 9.5.
For the time being, this version is still in the beta stage. Android Auto 9.5 was released to users enrolled in the beta program a few hours ago, and thanks to the stand-alone APK installer, it can be downloaded by everyone as well.
Android Auto 9.5 isn’t recommended for production devices because it's still in the beta phase. Beta builds typically come with an increased likelihood of issues, as their purpose is to allow testers to try out the latest improvements and then send feedback. Google can then prepare a new build for production devices based on the data it receives.
Tech-savvy users have long used beta builds to access new features before the official release. Android Auto 9.5 doesn’t come with a changelog, so it’s difficult to say what’s new in this build, but the focus is most likely on fixing bugs and refining the app's overall performance.
The Coolwalk rollout is still underway, so Google uses new Android Auto builds specifically to address problems encountered in the new app version. For example, some users who received the new Android Auto version discovered that the lower part of the screen, including the taskbar, freezes after launch. As such, Android Auto becomes unusable, and a downgrade to an earlier version that does not include Coolwalk is the only fix.
At this point, it’s too early to tell if the new beta build addresses this bug.
Google started the Coolwalk release in January, and the process takes place in waves. Android Auto 9.5 doesn’t change anything on this front, so if your device hasn’t yet received the new experience, you must wait until Google enables it. The rollout happens with a server-controlled process, so Android Auto updates do not activate Coolwalk.
The manual installation of Android Auto 9.5 beta starts with the actual download of the APK installer. After you save the file on the mobile device, you must browse to its location and initiate the installation. The process requires special permissions on most Android phones, as the operating system is configured by default to block apps from sources other than the Google Play Store. If no major bugs are found, the automatic rollout of Android Auto 9.5 should kick off by the end of the month.
