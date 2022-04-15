First Android Auto 7.6 Build Is Now Available for Download

If you’re an Android Auto user and want to always be up-to-date with the latest improvements Google has developed for the app, the best way to do it is to install the beta builds shipped to testers.
Obviously, this is only recommended for power users who know how to collect bug information and submit it to Google, but on the other hand, it’s not a secret that many people install beta builds just because they want to see what’s new.
The good news is that Google has just given the go-ahead for another Android Auto beta build as part of its program, with users now allowed to take it for a spin before the public launch in late April or early May.
The first Android Auto 7.6 beta build is therefore available for download, and given it’s a testing release, a changelog is yet to be shared (in fact, Google doesn’t provide changelogs for production builds either, so users are the ones who must figure out what’s new).
At first glance, no big change seems to be part of Android Auto 7.6, but on the other hand, there’s a good chance Google has focused specifically on under-the-hood refinements.
And one of the features we know Google is actively working on as we speak is the Coolwalk refresh. Expected to launch later this year, Coolwalk is a new Android Auto experience that would provide users with a CarPlay dashboard-like interface making it possible to run multiple apps side by side on the same screen.
Coolwalk is currently in the works, with evidence that this feature is making progress discovered in the most recent beta builds. However, Google has so far remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to Coolwalk.
As for an ETA regarding the debut of this feature, nothing is certain at this point, but I expect the company to discuss this refresh at its developer conference later this spring. The public launch could take place in the summer.
The good news is that Google has just given the go-ahead for another Android Auto beta build as part of its program, with users now allowed to take it for a spin before the public launch in late April or early May.
The first Android Auto 7.6 beta build is therefore available for download, and given it’s a testing release, a changelog is yet to be shared (in fact, Google doesn’t provide changelogs for production builds either, so users are the ones who must figure out what’s new).
At first glance, no big change seems to be part of Android Auto 7.6, but on the other hand, there’s a good chance Google has focused specifically on under-the-hood refinements.
And one of the features we know Google is actively working on as we speak is the Coolwalk refresh. Expected to launch later this year, Coolwalk is a new Android Auto experience that would provide users with a CarPlay dashboard-like interface making it possible to run multiple apps side by side on the same screen.
Coolwalk is currently in the works, with evidence that this feature is making progress discovered in the most recent beta builds. However, Google has so far remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to Coolwalk.
As for an ETA regarding the debut of this feature, nothing is certain at this point, but I expect the company to discuss this refresh at its developer conference later this spring. The public launch could take place in the summer.