"First and Only Premium Electric Powerboat With Fast DC Charging" to Be Built in the U.S.

Vita Yachts is an electric boat manufacturing company founded in 2017. It is driven by the noble vision of a marine environment undamaged by high-polluting watercraft. And its highest performance Lion flagship is a great solution to making that vision come true. The boat will be built at the oldest shipyard in America.
The 34 ft (10.5 m) Lion was unveiled in 2020 as the company’s first premium, full-production, all-electric day boat. It was designed in Milan (Italy) by BorromeodeSilva, and engineered and powered by Vita in the U.K. Now Vita Yachts announces that it teamed up with Hodgdon Yachts, the oldest shipbuilder in the United States, to build its Lion flagship.
Hodgdon is backed by 200 years of experience in the industry and is especially renowned for its superyacht tenders. Vita Yachts hopes that by combining its technical expertise with Hodgdon’s "centuries of craftsmanship at the highest levels,” will manage to create its dreamboat, one that makes no compromise in terms of user experience, performance, and functionality, as explained by Rory Trahair, Vita’s CEO. At the same time, Lion will have the smallest possible impact on the marine environment.
The premium electric boat is powered by Vita’s V4 propulsion system, delivering 590 hp. There's some mixed info about the boat's cruising speed, depending where on Vita's website you're looking, with both 22 knots (25.3 mph/40.7 kph) and 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) being boasted. The e-boat can reach a top speed of 35 knots (40.2 mph/64.6 kph).
Lion incorporates proprietary throttle and touchscreen technology and supports both AC and DC charging. In fact, Vita Yachts boasts of it being the first and only premium electric powerboat compatible with fast DC charging, which can charge the battery in just one hour. With AC charging, you have to wait approximately five hours to get to 100 percent.
As for its capacity, Lion can accommodate up to eight guests in a large cockpit that can also serve as a dining area. There’s also a sun pad, a bathing area, a shower, and a ladder for swimming.
Lion will be available for sea trials this summer, in the south of France.
