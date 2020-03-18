First 2020 C8 Corvette Gets Lowered on Vossen Forged Wheels

The Corvette C8 is easily the hottest car in America right now, but besides offering a few interesting factory colors, Chevy can't do much to make each model stand out and have its own identity.this is how the search for customization options begins, and we've got shots of the first C8 fitted with Vossen wheels.
We've shared dozens of Corvette projects over the past few months. However, most of them belonged to the digital world, whereas this is a real ride currently patrolling the streets of Miami.
The mildly-modified midship sports a set of the latest Hybrid Forged alloy wheels called HF-5 from Vossen. These are the same set and color as on the Desert Sand G 550 from last week, and it's quite amusing to have a high-riding German SUV and this American sports car rocking the same kind of shoes.
Slightly different sizes are used here, with the fronts being 20x9 inches and the rears 21x12 inches, a size that would probably also work on the Lamborghini Huracan. They don't do anything special for the white 'Vette, but we've probably been spoiled by the dozens of widebody renderings.
The black wheels probably cost about as much as the Z51 performance package. What would you rather spend $5,000 on, some black wheels or power and performance enhancements? The C8 is not as cheap as people make it appear, but we expect things to really get out of line when the $40,000 carbon fiber kits start coming out.
We'd probably go for something a little more flashy in brushed aluminum or rose gold. This one just looks like the Corvette equivalent of a pair of discount New Balance shoes. Then again, whichever pair you decide to put on your C8, make sure to invest in a set of anti-theft locking nuts. You don't want to end up like that guy in Detroit.
