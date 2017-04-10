autoevolution

First 2018 Civic Type R Production Car Filmed in the U.S.

 
10 Apr 2017, 22:13 UTC ·
by
Folks, the Civic Type R is legal. You can't buy one yet, but we've got a video of the hot hatch with California plates, and it's looking pretty sweet.
Look, unless you've got a film car with a crane on the back and a big budget, you're not going to get super-exciting footage of a hatchback, even if it's got 300 horsepower. So don't expect to be blown away by the spy video. But the Type R is a great thing that's about to happen for Americans, who have been left out of pocket rocket game everybody else is playing.

To make the American Type R happen, Honda's Civic is not really a pocket car, nor has it got the shape of a hatchback. This is about two feet longer and several hundreds of pounds heavier than the Type R you wanted as a child.

Unfortunately, I don't think I can give you the most reliable information right now. The all-new FK8 2018 Honda Civic Type R made its debut in Geneva last month and was said to produce 320 PS or 316bhp. However, the U.S. version appears to have less power, being rated at 306 hp.

There is a good reason for this and has nothing to do with emissions or regulation. No, Honda has just had to consider fuel detonation. I don't imagine that many people leaving it stock, and the Type R already has more power than a Golf R, but -10hp is still a bummer.

Right, time to focus on the positives. The FK8 will have several drive modes, ranging from comfort to R+. The suspension, brakes, and tires have all been upgraded over the standard Civic. In theory, this car will be capable of reaching over 160 mph, but it could also be restricted for safety.

On the track, you'll be able to call on the help of some 20-inch wheels with Continental tires, a mechanical LSD and the negative lift from the killer body kit. That should help you deal with the fact that it's covered in fake carbon fiber.

