autoevolution

First 2017 Honda Civic Type R Ever Sold In The USA Has Reached Bid of $200,000

 
9 Jun 2017, 11:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Until the 2017 Honda Civic Type R, American enthusiasts of quick cars from this Japanese brand could not get their hands on the prized product of their counterparts from other countries.
The first Type R Civic that has reached American soil will be sold off through an auction, which is held on Bring A Trailer. Instead of attempting to obtain the highest possible markup for one of these models, it gets sold for a charitable cause, and all of the earnings will be donated to a leading nonprofit - the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Honda has demonstrated that it cares about more than just selling cars, and CSR actions like these are always a good idea for any automaker. Things get even more interesting when a highly-anticipated car is sold, like the first U.S.-bound NSX.

We previously wrote that the Civic Type R was being sold at auction, and the highest bid at that time was at $53,000, which is not that high if you consider the retail price of $33,900 without the destination. Meanwhile, things have escalated quickly, and the highest bid has reached a whopping $200,000.

The value is two-thirds of what Ferrari charges for a brand new 2017 812 Superfast, or just a couple of thousand dollars away from a California T, or a Huracan. We are curious who is willing to pay Huracan-money for a Civic Type R, even if it is the first car in the USA with that specification.

It is unclear if the Civic Type R will become a collectible car in time on the North American continent, but we are sure that tuning it will not raise its after sale value.

Instead, whoever gets this car will probably store it in a carefully-monitored storage space or garage, where they can wait for about two or three decades to have a shot of making a return on this extremely long-term investment. On the other hand, who can say that they drive a $200k Civic? 


2017 Honda Civic Type R honda civic type r USA Civic Type R
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62