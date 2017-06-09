First 2017 Honda Civic Type R Ever Sold In The USA Has Reached Bid of $200,000

Until the 2017 Honda Civic Type R, American enthusiasts of quick cars from this Japanese brand
could not get their hands on the prized product of their counterparts from other countries.
The first Type R Civic that has reached American soil will be sold off through an auction, which is held on Bring A Trailer
. Instead of attempting to obtain the highest possible markup for one of these models, it gets sold for a charitable cause, and all of the earnings will be donated to a leading nonprofit - the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
Honda has demonstrated that it cares about more than just selling cars, and CSR actions like these are always a good idea
for any automaker
. Things get even more interesting when a highly-anticipated car is sold, like the first U.S.-bound NSX
.
We previously wrote that the Civic Type R was being sold at auction, and the highest bid at that time
was at $53,000, which is not that high if you consider the retail price of $33,900 without the destination. Meanwhile, things have escalated quickly, and the highest bid has reached a whopping $200,000.
The value is two-thirds of what Ferrari
charges for a brand new 2017 812 Superfast
, or just a couple of thousand dollars away from a California T
, or a Huracan
. We are curious who is willing to pay Huracan-money for a Civic Type R, even if it is the first car in the USA with that specification.
It is unclear if the Civic Type R
will become a collectible car in time on the North American continent, but we are sure that tuning it will not raise its after sale value.
Instead, whoever gets this car will probably store it in a carefully-monitored storage space or garage, where they can wait for about two or three decades to have a shot of making a return on this extremely long-term investment. On the other hand, who can say that they drive a $200k Civic?