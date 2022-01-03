Firefly Drone Is the Pickup Truck of the Sky, Can Carry Payloads of 100 Lb for Two Hours

More on this:

1 Hybrid Chinese Aircraft Soars to the Skies With First Passenger on Board

2 Lemur Tactical Drone Was Born of a Tragedy, It's the Invention of a 17-Year-Old

3 Hammerhead eV20 Cargo Drone Can Carry Spot the Robot Dog in Its Luggage Compartment

4 This Hybrid Drone Can Fly More Than Three Hours With One Fuel Tank

5 This Hybrid Drone Can Switch From Tethered To Untethered Mode During Its Flight