Fire Concern Sparks Mazda RX-8, Mazdaspeed6 Recall Stateside

Did you think the next time you’ll hear anything about the Mazda RX-8 would be news about its rotary-powered successor? If so, then you were wrong, because the sports car is being recalled in the United States, together with the Mazdaspeed6. 9 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ) concerns 13,891 units of the aforementioned models, albeit with a mere 1% estimated defect rate.



An official document released by the safety agency reveals that fuel could leak from the pump mounting rings, and we all know what that means: an increased fire risk. Drivers may notice the typical odor and/or see fuel under the vehicle, and those are signs that the fuel pump mounting rings have cracked.



Mazda says that the RX-8s included in this recall were built from March 11, 2008, to May 16, 2011, and the



All of these vehicles will have to be taken to the dealer for inspection. Depending on what they find, technicians may decide to install new fuel pump mounting rings, replacing the old parts made by Japan’s Kautex. Moreover, they will also add a thermal insulation pad to the fuel tank of the RX-8 cars, and the work will be performed free of charge.



As these vehicles are no longer in production and therefore the factory warranty has long expired, the Japanese automaker will reimburse those who have already fixed the issue and can prove it with the necessary documentation.



