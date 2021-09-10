Financial Analyst Dissects Why BYD's e-platform 3.0 Is an EV Game Changer

In 2011, a Bloomberg reporter tried to talk to Elon Musk about BYD, and he started to laugh uncontrollably. He summed up the discussion with a question: “Have you seen their car?” Ten years later, we have no idea what Musk thinks about BYD. However, financial analysts now seem to agree with Warren Buffett that it is a wise investment. From Snow Bull Capital, Bridget McCarthy made a long thread on Twitter to share why the e-platform 3.0 proves that.