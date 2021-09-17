Finally, a Bugatti You Can Afford but Not Drive: The Bugatti Gillette Heated Razor

4 The Bentley Trike Is How You Matchy-Match With Your Toddler at All Times

Bugattis are not for regular folks and the carmaker takes pride in delivering premium products with outstanding performance only to the most discerning and select clients. Here’s one Bugatti even mortals can afford, though. 9 photos



This is no standard grooming product, though. It’s the award-winning Gillette Heated Razor. Released in 2018 and recognized in 2019 as one of the smartest grooming products (and the first of the kind), this razor delivers a warm towel experience right at home. Bugatti is putting its distinctive stamp on it, for a limited-edition version, which should become available in select markets this month.



From the press release, it’s clear that the only changes to the Heated Razor are aesthetic. There’s an aluminum-zinc handle that recalls the anodized aluminum and titanium from the interior of the



The basic Gillette Heated Razor has five blades and Flexdisc technology, which allows the razor to follow the contours of your face as it removes facial hair and warms the skin. The latter is possible thanks to a warming bar that offers two temperature options (109°F/43°C and 122°F/50°C), for an at-home experience comparable to getting a warm towel shave at the barber’s.



Pricing for the Bugatti Gillette has not been disclosed, but the non-Bugatti starter kit is $200, for comparison. The Macaron will make this



As for why you’d want to pay more for basically the same product you’d get for $200, Gary Coombe, CEO, P&G Grooming, says it best: “Just as each Bugatti embodies the incomparable driving experience, this ultra-precise razor was developed not just to shave, but to create the utmost luxury at-home shaving experience.” You’re paying for the luxury experience – of getting a fancy shave and owning a Bugatti, even if you can’t drive it.



Download attachment: Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor by Gillette (PDF)