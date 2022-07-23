Final Tests of the All-New BRABUS 820 – The Most Dominant 911 Turbo Ever

When you thought you've seen them all, here comes a BRABUS 820 to break the mold and release some adrenaline for all the super sports car addicts, for whom the limits are almost non-existent. Defined in two words? Precise and Refined.
The Meppen track had the opportunity these days to feel the gravity of the new BRABUS 820 in what constituted the final test for performance evaluation. No one was better suited to take this test than the German racing driver, Lance David Arnold. He has competed only behind the wheel of Porsche sports cars throughout his career, thus feeling "at home" in this BRABUS 820.
Derived from the Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé, the all-new BRABUS 820 expanded its capabilities in what could be called "The Most Dominant 911 Turbo Ever". Furthermore, for more fun and freedom of choice, BRABUS equipped this Porsche with two different upgrade stages, thus surpassing the performance of those from TechArt in 2021.
The Stage 1 version delivers 720 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque (900 Nm), given by the control maps for fuel injection and ignition, which raises the turbo boost pressure, while the Stage 2 version makes the BRABUS 820 go crazy, taking everything to an insane level: high-performance turbochargers, larger compressor units, larger turbines, and a modified ECU, delivering an outstanding total of 820 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque (950 Nm).
From this point, this BRABUS 820 absorbs in one breath the 0 to 100 kph (0-62mph) sprint in merely 2.5 seconds, displaying an electronically limited top speed of 340 kph (211 mph).
And because not only what's under the hood matters, BRABUS has refreshed the Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé with a racing design, more aerodynamic and adventurous. Carbon fiber elements, a new front spoiler with flaps on both sides, a new front bumper with larger air intakes, an exposed-carbon diffuser, and Continental SportContact 7 tires are the differences that define its sportiness..
This final test revealed nothing but the truth: "This is an all-purpose precision tool that does everything," as Lance David Arnold said. We couldn't be there, but we felt with all our pores the exaltation in the video below.
Derived from the Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé, the all-new BRABUS 820 expanded its capabilities in what could be called "The Most Dominant 911 Turbo Ever". Furthermore, for more fun and freedom of choice, BRABUS equipped this Porsche with two different upgrade stages, thus surpassing the performance of those from TechArt in 2021.
The Stage 1 version delivers 720 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque (900 Nm), given by the control maps for fuel injection and ignition, which raises the turbo boost pressure, while the Stage 2 version makes the BRABUS 820 go crazy, taking everything to an insane level: high-performance turbochargers, larger compressor units, larger turbines, and a modified ECU, delivering an outstanding total of 820 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque (950 Nm).
From this point, this BRABUS 820 absorbs in one breath the 0 to 100 kph (0-62mph) sprint in merely 2.5 seconds, displaying an electronically limited top speed of 340 kph (211 mph).
And because not only what's under the hood matters, BRABUS has refreshed the Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé with a racing design, more aerodynamic and adventurous. Carbon fiber elements, a new front spoiler with flaps on both sides, a new front bumper with larger air intakes, an exposed-carbon diffuser, and Continental SportContact 7 tires are the differences that define its sportiness..
This final test revealed nothing but the truth: "This is an all-purpose precision tool that does everything," as Lance David Arnold said. We couldn't be there, but we felt with all our pores the exaltation in the video below.