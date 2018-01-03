autoevolution
 

Final HSV GTSR W1 Marks The End Of The RWD Commodore And Zeta Platform

Introduced in 2006 by the Holden VE Commodore, the General Motors Zeta platform or Global RWD Architecture is now consigned to the history books. January 3, 2018, marks the end of production as the 298th and final example of the HSV GTSR W1 left the assembly line. Also, the last Commodore-based HSV draws to a close three decades of modifying locally built Commodores.
Equipped with the LS9 supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that’s good for a neck-snapping 636 horsepower, the W1 is a fitting closure to the Commodore VF II. And with it, Holden enters 2018 as a General Motors-dependant automaker, whose every product is imported to the Land Down Under. Sad, isn't it?

Finished in Light My Fire, the 275th W1 allocated to the Australian market will be retained by HSV for the company's heritage collection. “Any success we’ve enjoyed has been directly attributable to our passionate staff, our dedicated dealer-body and of course our loyal fans who have helped build this brand through its 30-year journey,” declared managing director Tim Jackson.

Citing official records, Holden Special Vehicles highlights that it had built 90,114 vehicles to the end of 2017, with the vast majority coming in the form of Commodore-based brawlers. The numbers will keep going up as Clayton South prepares to welcome the Colorado SportsCat mid-size pickup, Chevrolet Silverado HD full-size pickup, and right-hand drive Chevrolet Camaro.

What about the Elizabeth manufacturing plant? According to Holden, real estate developer Pelligra Group bought the site, which will be renamed Lionsgate Business Park. Staying true to the past of General Motors’ Australian division, Holden and Pelligra plan to establish the Redline Museum and Redline Café within the business park. Oh well, it could've been worse.

On that bittersweet note, what to you think about the Commodore going front- and all-wheel-drive thanks to Opel know-how? As a competitor for the Mondeo, the Insignia-based Commodore ticks all the right boxes. But as a follow-up to the rear-wheel-drive VF II, the ZB is a letdown, to say the least.

 

