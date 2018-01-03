Final HSV GTSR W1 Marks The End Of The RWD Commodore And Zeta Platform

HSV Managing Director, Tim Jackson, on the last Commodore-based HSV build: “For all at HSV, this is a time for great reflection on what the company has been able to achieve to date. Any success we’ve enjoyed has been directly attributable to our passionate staff, our dedicated dealer-body and of course our loyal fans who have helped build this brand through its 30-year journey”. “The last 30-years have set a wonderful foundation for future growth. With our recent launch of the Colorado SportsCat, together with our commitment to bringing to market key Chevrolet models including the iconic Chevrolet Camaro, the future is looking very bright.”

