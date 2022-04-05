Fim Caravans' Migrator Ultimate Is a Hidden Gem of Eastern Europe's Camper Industry

Folks, I traveled to a camper expo in Europe to glimpse what the industry has to offer this coming year. And boy was I surprised to lock eyes with a camper capable of being that mobile home that won't have you second guessing your off-grid lifestyle choices, the Migrator Ultimate.
In 2014, Europe registered a company under the name of Fim Caravans, and for four long years, that's all that was known. However, in 2018, this hermit-like crew crawled out of their R&D cave in Romania and showed the world what they had been working on. Four years later (2022), we've come face to face with their most updated version.
What we have is a machine that is currently starting off with a price of 24,160 EUR (26,528 USD at current exchange rates) with taxes and all that jazz included. It may sound like quite a bit for a modern camper fit for two to four people, but keep reading as there are reasons this puppy is priced as it is.
Now, one thing I noticed right from the start is that the Ultimate seems to be inspired by the teardrop camper lifestyle. However, the main difference is that each trailer features modern styling, and the classic "teardrop" shape is nearly incomprehensible.
Now, the Ultimate isn't built the way it is just to please the eyes; what you're witnessing is a fiberglass monocoque or monoblock shell. If you haven't had many run-ins with this type of camper, all I can tell you is that we will be seeing more and more being built this way. Why? Several reasons.
One important aspect is that these campers yield one continuous body. What does this mean when we start to consider the elements? Well, it means that there's no way for water and dust to make it into your camper or even seep into the layers of the construction. The only segments of the habitat that are added onto a completed shell are the two lateral doors, a nose storage bay, and the hatch at the rear, all of which lift vertically with the use of air springs. All that's then set down on an AL-KO braked axle chassis with "mixed and off-road usage."
From here, the interior is prepared to be explored and completed with the necessary goodies you may need to comfortably survive off-grid. Honeycomb insulation from Armacell between the shell and interior paneling is added to ensure a warm habitat. Still, if you want to extend your camping season into the colder months, your interior will have to be heated with an added option, so bring along a few extra bucks.
Another feature you can fiddle with is the Reimo PC380 display and control system, helping you keep an eye on interior and exterior temperatures, water tanks, battery levels and voltage, and even control some of the living systems. As for batteries, inverters, and any other equipment that you may bring along, outside and at the front of the Migrator, there's a nosecone storage where these systems are mounted.
In the time that I've been writing about campers and the likes, there's one thing I rarely found inside (literally) a trailer this size, a galley. This feature is located inside the camper, and while this may feel like it would infringe upon the interior space allowed inside, it has minimal effect.
grab a drink or snacks; there's nothing like having a beer in bed. Furthermore, a shower setup can be added to the galley.
With that, this little adventure is almost finished. However, I decided to use the manufacturer's configurator and see what my dream Migrator Ultimate would cost me. With things like a rooftop tent, shower and toilet room with porta potty, spare wheel mount, a bigger fridge, a Webasto heater, solar panels, and a few others, I was found looking at a habitat priced at 29,555 EUR (32,485 USD).
At the end of the day, one downside is that if you fall in love with this trinket, you'll need to ship it over from Europe as it's not yet available around the U.S. Nonetheless, if you deck yours out like mine, for a couple thousand more, you can get one shipped over and still fall under 35,000 USD. I feel the future may be looking very bright for the modern camper and trailer industry.
