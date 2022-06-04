Filthy-Reach Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Bought This Mauck MSV Mobile Office in 2001

Mauck Special Vehicles or Mauck MSV were once some of the most exclusive custom buses, with prices often exceeding $200,000. Only around 100 units were built between 1996 and 1999, and one of them was acquired by ex-Microsoft Paul Allen in 2001. The luxurious mobile office is now offered on Bring a Trailer after a thorough interior refurbishment.
Andy Mauck started his business in Worthington, Ohio, with the ambition to create the best executive vehicles on the market. The Mauck MSV 1120s Executive Series lived up to reach people’s expectations, and celebrities such as Alan Jackson and George Foreman were among those who purchased the MSV. The steep price was justified considering the coach was hand-assembled in about 600 hours.
Mauck utilized many off-the-shelf parts from General Motors, Ford, and others for its vehicles, but also many custom-built components. The V8 engine comes from GM, along with the suspension and brake components. The rear differential came from Ford, while others were sourced from Jeep, Dodge, and even Toyota. Still, around 2,700 parts were unique to the MSV.
This 1997 Mauck MSV 1120s Executive was finished in silver and is powered by the usual GM Vortec 454-cu-in (7.4-liter) V8 engine. Like all other MSVs, it features butterfly-style doors, which are pretty unique on a bus. The brake and suspension were serviced in 2017, and the chassis had some components replaced and re-aligned in May 2022.
Step inside, and you see the luxury hell break loose. Even the front cabin features bolstered seats with brown leather upholstery and armrests. Three control screens are available to the driver, making modern vehicles jealous. The rear cabin has been completely stripped before being refurbished. The work included rebuilding the seats, walls, cabinets, and floors.
A dozen people can sit in the cabin, and some might imagine Paul Allen having a meeting right there. Microsoft co-founder left the company in 1983 after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma but remained active in managing his many businesses and charities until he passed away in 2018. We don’t know whether he enjoyed the Mauck he bought in 2001. Still, some people quickly pointed out that there is no bathroom on board, meaning there must’ve been very short meetings, if any.
We figure this bus must fetch a lot of money for its owner. The attached receipts for work done on it since 2017 amount to more than $83,000. Considering the celebrity that owned it in the past, we’re probably looking at more than $150,000. The current status is not very promising, though, with the highest bid on Bring a Trailer at $15,000, something you would probably expect in the case of a Volkswagen Type 2 Camper.
Mauck utilized many off-the-shelf parts from General Motors, Ford, and others for its vehicles, but also many custom-built components. The V8 engine comes from GM, along with the suspension and brake components. The rear differential came from Ford, while others were sourced from Jeep, Dodge, and even Toyota. Still, around 2,700 parts were unique to the MSV.
This 1997 Mauck MSV 1120s Executive was finished in silver and is powered by the usual GM Vortec 454-cu-in (7.4-liter) V8 engine. Like all other MSVs, it features butterfly-style doors, which are pretty unique on a bus. The brake and suspension were serviced in 2017, and the chassis had some components replaced and re-aligned in May 2022.
Step inside, and you see the luxury hell break loose. Even the front cabin features bolstered seats with brown leather upholstery and armrests. Three control screens are available to the driver, making modern vehicles jealous. The rear cabin has been completely stripped before being refurbished. The work included rebuilding the seats, walls, cabinets, and floors.
A dozen people can sit in the cabin, and some might imagine Paul Allen having a meeting right there. Microsoft co-founder left the company in 1983 after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma but remained active in managing his many businesses and charities until he passed away in 2018. We don’t know whether he enjoyed the Mauck he bought in 2001. Still, some people quickly pointed out that there is no bathroom on board, meaning there must’ve been very short meetings, if any.
We figure this bus must fetch a lot of money for its owner. The attached receipts for work done on it since 2017 amount to more than $83,000. Considering the celebrity that owned it in the past, we’re probably looking at more than $150,000. The current status is not very promising, though, with the highest bid on Bring a Trailer at $15,000, something you would probably expect in the case of a Volkswagen Type 2 Camper.