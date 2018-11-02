NASA to Share Ideas on Flying Cars in Seattle on November 1

Fight Between Passenger And Bus Driver Leads to Crash, 15 Die

A fight between a female passenger and a bus driver in the city of Chongqing, southwestern China, made the driver lose control of the vehicle and plunge into a river. 15 photos



The former video shows the driver and a woman in the middle of a heavy verbal and physical altercation. Reports in the local media cited by EuroNews say that the woman missed her bus stop and, when she realized it, immediately asked the driver to pull over so she could get off.



The driver refused, as was to be expected. This made the woman angry, so she advanced to the front of the bus and began yelling at him. At one point, she took out her phone and started hitting him on the head with it. The video shows the driver engaging with her and even reaching out his hand to hit her, too. That’s when he lost control of the vehicle.



The second video shows the moment the bus swerved on the bridge, getting out of its lane and into oncoming traffic. Before hitting the rails, it smashed into a car, and then plunged into the river. It doesn’t look as if the driver had time even to hit the brakes before the bus went off the bridge.



As of now, authorities have recovered only 13 of the bodies of those on the vehicle and the search for the other 2 is still ongoing.



The tragedy could have been prevented if the woman had stayed in her seat and not bothered the driver. There's a reason why most public transport vehicles have stickers urging passengers not to talk or otherwise engage with the driver, and it's because it can lead to accidents such as this.