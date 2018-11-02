autoevolution

Fight Between Passenger And Bus Driver Leads to Crash, 15 Die

2 Nov 2018, 11:56 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A fight between a female passenger and a bus driver in the city of Chongqing, southwestern China, made the driver lose control of the vehicle and plunge into a river.
15 photos
Scuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team busScuderia Ferrari 2001-2005 team bus
The accident was fatal: EuroNews reports that all 15 people on board the bus were killed, including the driver. Authorities have released footage of the accident, as recovered from the bus’ black box. They also made public footage presented to them by another driver, who had a dashcam on and was traveling from the opposite direction.

The former video shows the driver and a woman in the middle of a heavy verbal and physical altercation. Reports in the local media cited by EuroNews say that the woman missed her bus stop and, when she realized it, immediately asked the driver to pull over so she could get off.

The driver refused, as was to be expected. This made the woman angry, so she advanced to the front of the bus and began yelling at him. At one point, she took out her phone and started hitting him on the head with it. The video shows the driver engaging with her and even reaching out his hand to hit her, too. That’s when he lost control of the vehicle.

The second video shows the moment the bus swerved on the bridge, getting out of its lane and into oncoming traffic. Before hitting the rails, it smashed into a car, and then plunged into the river. It doesn’t look as if the driver had time even to hit the brakes before the bus went off the bridge.

As of now, authorities have recovered only 13 of the bodies of those on the vehicle and the search for the other 2 is still ongoing.

The tragedy could have been prevented if the woman had stayed in her seat and not bothered the driver. There’s a reason why most public transport vehicles have stickers urging passengers not to talk or otherwise engage with the driver, and it’s because it can lead to accidents such as this.
bus accident driver police China
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is It Cheating? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Latest car models:
MCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticVOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticAll car models  
 
 